The one hair trend that all of the celebs have been rocking lately is the high ponytail & they just proved it’s the chicest look for the holiday season.

Ponytails never go out of style, as they are the easiest way to just throw your hair up and leave the house. However, one specific style of the trend is the sleek high ponytail that a ton of stars have been rocking both on and off red carpets, proving that it is the ultimate holiday hairstyle. Kendall Jenner, 23, rocked the hairstyle when she was out in Miami on Dec. 4, looking gorgeous, as always. The supermodel looked unbelievably sexy when she rocked a skintight, spaghetti strap fuschia zebra print For Love & Lemons Duran Dress which was ruched against her petite frame. She topped her look off with a pair of bedazzled Amina Muaddi Crystal Embellished Mules and Ellie Vail Gage Oversized Link Earrings, but the best part of her look was without a doubt her hair. She threw her black hair up into a super high ponytail and left the front of her hair parted in the middle, with her bangs tucked behind her ears on either side.

Kendall’s little sis, Kylie Jenner, 22, also tried out the trend when she arrived at the premiere of her beau, Travis Scott’s, 28, Netflix film, Look Mom I Can Fly, in LA on August 27. She went with a retro look when she opted to wear a vintage white Dolce & Gabbana midi dress with a thin white ribbon tied around her neck. Her ponytail was the perfect addition as her hair was parted to the side, with one side gelled back and a high, ponytail in the back secured with her own hair wrapped around the scrunchie.

Bella Hadid, 23, also tried out almost the same exact look when she arrived at the 2019 VMAs on August 26. She wore a full Charlotte Knowles ensemble featuring a tiny sheer tube top covered in subtle yellow paint splatters, which she paired with the matching skirt. Bella’s entire stomach was on full display as she showed off her enviable figure and insanely toned abs. Around her shoulders and stomach, Bella threw on a pair of suspenders, which were attached to her skintight, completely see-through, low-rise mini skirt. The best part of her look though was her new bright blonde hair which was thrown up into a high ponytail, with one side of her hair swept behind her ear and the rest of the pony was flipped underneath at the ends.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, looked gorgeous at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 3, at the Brooklyn Museum in New York, when she rocked a bright orange Ralph Lauren outfit. While we loved her look, it was her hair that stole the show. JLo opted for a snatched ponytail with extra long hair, done by Color Wow Creative Director and Celebrity Hairstylist, Chris Appleton. Chris first spritzed her damp hair with Color Wow Dream Coat Anti-Humidity Hair Treatment to create a strong base and add shine, before blow-drying the hair to create a smooth finish. Then, he added Hidden Crown Clip-ins in a clockwork pattern at the back of the head in the same direction of the ponytail. Once that was done, he sprayed Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray in the roots of the hair and brushed it all into a ponytail. After that, he applied Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray onto a toothbrush and combed up to the hairline to remove any flyaways, before finishing the look by curling the hair in sections.

Another one of our fave ponytail looks was Hailey Baldwin’s, 22, feminine look at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6 in NYC. Hailey’s hair was done by Jen Atkin, who prepped her damp hair with OUAI Wave Spray before blow-drying her hair using the Dyson Airwrap Styler. Then, she attached Luxy hair extensions for length and sprayed Rita Hazan Root Concealer in light brown to blend extensions. After that, she applied Tancho stick to roots and then used a barbers brush to mold into a ponytail. A little black Alexander Wang bow completed the look.

The Kardashians love a sleek high ponytail, and Kourtney, 40, just rocked one at the amfAR Gala in NYC back in February. Celebrity hairstylist, Andrew Fitzsimons created her flawless hairstyle for the event, by prepping her hair with NatureLab TOKYO Perfect Smooth Blowout Lotion, before blow-drying it upside down to smooth the hair when it’s pulled into a high pony. Then, he flat ironed the ends to ensure the ponytail stays straight and sleek, before putting in BeautyWorks Invisi-Tape Hair Extensions at the back of her head to give the pony length without adding bulk. Once that was done, he sprayed a brush with RUSK W8less Plus Extra Strong Hold Shaping & Control Hairspray and pulled all of her hair into a high pony just in front of the crown, before securing the ponytail with a hair tie.

There have been so many other celebrities who have been rocking high ponytails in the coolest ways possible. From Kendall Jenner's, 23, high ponytail with fresh new front bangs, to Gigi Hadid's, 24, middle-parted sleek pony with waves, there are so many amazing looks.