Bangs: Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift & More Stars Rocking Fringe Hair For Summer

With summer officially here, some of our favorite celebrities have been switching up their hair for the new season & the hottest trend they’ve been rocking is bangs!

There’s nothing more refreshing than switching up your hair for a new season, and the stars feel the same way, as there have been a bunch of hair makeovers these past few months. The one hair trend we’ve been seeing a ton of lately, though, is without a doubt bangs. While bangs are by no means a new hairstyle, it’s the one beauty trend that always manages to find it’s way back into style. Kendall Jenner, 23, is one celebrity who dabbles with bangs quite often, and throughout the past two years, she has managed to rock the look on different occasions. Most recently, she shocked everyone when she arrived at the 2019 NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City on May 13 with completely different hair. The gorgeous supermodel opted for a major change when she debuted front bangs and a super high ponytail. Kendall looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked a skintight, strapless tan leather midi dress with a plunging slit on the side, showing off her long, lean legs, but the best part of her entire ensemble was her new fringe. Kendall pulled off the look perfectly as the bangs were blunt in the front, covering her entire forehead, while the rest of her hair was thrown back into a high ponytail, putting the bangs on full display.

Aside from Kendall, her supermodel BFFs and sisters, Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 22, have also rocked the trend. Gigi just sported the look on the June cover of Vogue Mexico, as she looked totally different with auburn hair and front bangs. Throughout the entire photoshoot, Gigi channeled iconic French actress and model, Brigitte Bardot, who is known for her famous hairstyle – a high bouffant and wispy front bags that cover her forehead. The photos of Gigi with light auburn, shoulder length hair, look almost identical to old photos of Brigitte. Meanwhile, Bella, sported her front bangs at the Michael Kors Spring Campaign Launch at NYFW on February 5, when she let her bangs cover her forehead, throwing the rest of her brunette locks up into a super high, straight ponytail.

Taylor Swift, 29, just rocked the trend when she was in Paris on Saturday, May 25, with full blown thick blonde front bangs and a pretty updo. The singer opted to wear a floral yellow Self-Portrait mini dress, Kallati morganite cluster earrings, a Sydney Evan Gold & Pavé Diamond Double Heart Ring, and peep-toe, ankle-strap yellow Jimmy Choo Peachy Platform Sandals, but it was her gorgeous updo with her blonde bangs kept out in front of her face, that stole the show. Taylor’s thick bangs framed her face perfectly, while the rest of her sandy locks were twisted back into a bun.

