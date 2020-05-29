Bangs: Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner & More Stars Rocking Fringe Hair For Summer

With summer right around the corner, some of our favorite celebrities have been switching up their hair for the new season, and one of the hottest trends they’ve been rocking is bangs!

There’s nothing more refreshing than switching up your hair for a new season, and the stars feel the same way, as there have been a bunch of hair makeovers these past few months. The one hair trend we’ve been seeing a ton of lately, though, is without a doubt bangs. While bangs are by no means a new hairstyle, it’s the one beauty trend that always manages to find it’s way back into style. — Take a look a Hollywood’s hottest stars sporting bangs in our attached gallery!

Kendall Jenner is one celebrity who dabbles with bangs quite often, and throughout the past few years, she’s managed to rock the look on many different occasions. The supermodel shocked everyone when she arrived at the 2019 NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City on May 13 with completely different hair. She opted for a major change when she debuted front bangs and a super high ponytail. Kendall looked gorgeous when she rocked a strapless, tan leather midi dress with a plunging slit on the side that showed off her long, lean legs. She pulled off the look perfectly as the bangs were blunt in the front, covering her entire forehead, while the rest of her hair was thrown back into a high ponytail, putting her bangs on full display.

Kendall Jenner stuns with bangs on the red carpet at the 2019 NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City on May 13, 2019. (Photo credit: NBC)

Selena Gomez rocks bangs and a pink pantsuit in London, UK on December 12, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Aside from Kendall, her supermodel BFFs and sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid have also rocked the trend. Gigi just sported the look on the June 2019 cover of Vogue Mexico, as she looked totally different with auburn hair and front bangs. Throughout the entire photoshoot, Gigi channeled iconic French actress and model, Brigitte Bardot, who is known for her famous hairstyle – a high bouffant and wispy front bags that cover her forehead. The photos of Gigi with light auburn, shoulder length hair, look almost identical to old photos of Brigitte. Meanwhile, Bella, sported her front bangs at the Michael Kors Spring Campaign Launch at NYFW that same year, when she let her bangs cover her forehead. The rest of her brunette locks were thrown up into a super high, straight ponytail.

Taylor Swift has also rocked the trend. She sported thick, blown-out blonde bangs while in Paris last May. The singer opted to wear a floral yellow Self-Portrait mini dress, Kallati morganite cluster earrings, a Sydney Evan Gold & Pavé Diamond Double Heart Ring, and peep-toe, ankle-strap yellow Jimmy Choo Peachy Platform Sandals. But, it was her gorgeous updo with her blonde bangs kept out in front of her face, that stole the show. Taylor’s thick bangs framed her face perfectly, while the rest of her sandy locks were twisted back into a bun.

There have been so many other celebrities that have been rocking bangs. From Hilary Duff to Sophie Turner, we rounded up the stars whose bangs are perfect for summer. Take a look in our attached gallery!