Kendall Jenner debuted a brand new hairstyle at the 2019 NBC Upfronts in NYC on May 13 when she arrived with front bangs & a ponytail.

Kendall Jenner, 23, shocked everyone when she arrived at the 2019 NBCUniversal Upfronts in New York City on May 13 with completely different hair. The gorgeous supermodel opted for a major change when she debuted front bangs and a super high ponytail. Kendall looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked a skintight, strapless tan leather midi dress with a plunging slit on the side, showing off her long, lean legs. She paired the tight dress with clear PVC pumps, opting for a neutral, but beautiful look. The best part of her entire ensemble, though, was without a doubt her new bangs. Kendall pulls off the look perfectly as the bangs are blunt and in the front, covering her entire forehead, while the rest of her hair was thrown back into a high ponytail, putting the bangs on full display.

This isn’t the first time Kendall has rocked bangs, and the model has actually admitted on her show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, that her friends and fans actually love the way she looks with bangs and that she should keep them. She last had bangs back on February 4, when she posted a slew of selfies to Instagram on February 4, but her front bangs were much longer back then. Kendall has even rocked bangs years ago when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2015 American Music Awards, donning a messy bun updo with wispy front bangs.

Kendall always looks gorgeous no matter what she does to her hair, but we are seriously loving this look on her. She paired her bangs with sexy glam, adding a dark smokey eye and deep, thick black eyeliner, which she doesn’t normally opt for.

Aside from Kendall, her two older sisters, Kourtney, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, were also in attendance looking just as gorgeous. Kourtney rocked a strapless neon yellow cheetah print tight midi dress, opting to keep her black hair down and parted in the middle in a straight blowout done by hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons, while her makeup featured a dark smokey eye and brown lip with a thick brown lip liner, done by makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. Meanwhile, Khloe, rocked a slicked back, sleek low ponytail with an extra long, wavy pony, also done by hair stylist Andrew, while her glam was done by makeup artist, Wendi Miyake, who gave her a sexy smokey-eye and a nude lip. Khloe opted to go completely braless under a plunging cropped blazer, pairing the top with a pair of high-waisted, black satin cropped trousers.