Kendall Jenner Looks Exactly Like Her Mom Kris Jenner With New Bangs: See Look-Alike Pics

Kendall Jenner debuted her bangs to Instagram on Feb. 4, and fans hopped into the comments section to scream one name: Kris! Thanks to the hair makeover, the model is nearly identical to her momager.

Sorry Kim Kardashian, but Kris Jenner has another honorary twin! The momager’s 23-year-old daughter, Kendall Jenner, has a new crop of wispy bangs and is now the striking image of Kris. Kendall revealed her new ‘do to Instagram on Feb. 4, and fans turned the post into a repeating record with comments like, “the kris jenner jumped out,” “U look like ur mom ur so beautiful,” “Look a like kris jenner😍,” and so forth. Also new were Kendall’s seemingly puffier lips, which made others see a little Kylie Jenner — and even Emily Ratajkowski — in Kendall. Still, it was Kris’ name that was mostly used — see what fans mean in the photos below!

While Kris has always rocked a little fringe on her forehead, she added more layers to her bangs in the beginning of 2019! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed her fresh haircut to IG on Jan. 7, but that time, she drew comparisons to Kim. Really, the “twins” in the family always flip-flop, as you can tell in HollywoodLife’s gallery above. The KarJenner sisters (Kris included) are always making us see double!

It’s unclear how long Kendall’s bangs are staying, as she captioned the hair makeover post, “yes, no, maybe so?” Well, it’s a hard yes for us. But it’s not the first time Kendall has experimented with some fringe, as she also rocked bangs nearly four years ago at the 2015 American Music Awards. It’s about time they made a comeback!

Kendall dabbled in even more hairstyles for her Vogue Italia photo shoot, which she shared sneak peek photos from to her IG. We saw a side-swept fringe, big red curls, and more! Kendall rarely strays from her trademark hairstyle, which is sleek and coffee brown, so it’s always refreshing to see a little change.