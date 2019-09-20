See Pics
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez, 50, Wears Even Sexier Version Of Iconic 2001 Grammys Dress For Versace Fashion Show

Jennifer Lopez
REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez Films Scenes for Hustlers in NYC Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5075815 290319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Actress Jennifer Lopez wears a creation as part of the Versace Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy Fashion S/S 2020 Versace, Milan, Italy - 20 Sep 2019
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on a yacht during holiday in St Tropez. 03 Sep 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on a yacht during holiday in St Tropez. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA494518_024.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on a yacht during holiday in St Tropez. 03 Sep 2019 Pictured: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on a yacht during holiday in St Tropez. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA494518_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.

Jennifer Lopez absolutely slayed in a sexy, updated version of infamous 2001 green jungle-print Versace dress with strutting her stuff on the catwalk during Milan Fashion Week.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, is a vision in green! The Hustlers actress stunned the crowd at the Versace fashion show when she took to the catwalk to model an even sexier version of the iconic jungle-print dress she wore to the Grammys in 2001. The mother-of-two looked incredible as she confidently walked down the runway in the plunging, printed gown that showed off her famous curves beautifully. 

The updated version of J. Lo’s iconic red carpet dress boasted a much, much shorter hemline than the original, which put her super-toned legs on full display. The dress also featured a long, flowy train, which J. Lo carried in both arms as she fiercely walked down the catwalk. The printed Versace dress also featured cut-out details at the waist, along with an open back. If anyone can pull of a sexy look like this, it’s Jennifer!

J. Lo’s hair and makeup were on point, too! The “Jenny From The Block” singer wore her hair pulled back tightly in a high ponytail, and kept her makeup seductive and sexy with bronzed cheeks, a smokey eye, and nude lips. She finished off her look with large, jewel earrings and strappy heels. 

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez made heads turn on the Versace catwalk while wearing a sexier version of her iconic 2001 Grammys dress. (REX/Shutterstock)
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez wows in a plunging Versace gown on the Grammys carpet in 2001. (REX/Shutterstock)

Jennifer walked the Versace runway in Milan to showcase the Spring-Summer 2020 collection. The singer and actress has been on a roll lately — not only did she absolutely kill it on the runway, she’s generating Oscar buzz for her starring role in Hustlers, which she stars in alongside Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer.