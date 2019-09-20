Jennifer Lopez, 50, Wears Even Sexier Version Of Iconic 2001 Grammys Dress For Versace Fashion Show

Jennifer Lopez absolutely slayed in a sexy, updated version of infamous 2001 green jungle-print Versace dress with strutting her stuff on the catwalk during Milan Fashion Week.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, is a vision in green! The Hustlers actress stunned the crowd at the Versace fashion show when she took to the catwalk to model an even sexier version of the iconic jungle-print dress she wore to the Grammys in 2001. The mother-of-two looked incredible as she confidently walked down the runway in the plunging, printed gown that showed off her famous curves beautifully.

The updated version of J. Lo’s iconic red carpet dress boasted a much, much shorter hemline than the original, which put her super-toned legs on full display. The dress also featured a long, flowy train, which J. Lo carried in both arms as she fiercely walked down the catwalk. The printed Versace dress also featured cut-out details at the waist, along with an open back. If anyone can pull of a sexy look like this, it’s Jennifer!

J. Lo’s hair and makeup were on point, too! The “Jenny From The Block” singer wore her hair pulled back tightly in a high ponytail, and kept her makeup seductive and sexy with bronzed cheeks, a smokey eye, and nude lips. She finished off her look with large, jewel earrings and strappy heels.

Jennifer walked the Versace runway in Milan to showcase the Spring-Summer 2020 collection. The singer and actress has been on a roll lately — not only did she absolutely kill it on the runway, she’s generating Oscar buzz for her starring role in Hustlers, which she stars in alongside Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Constance Wu, and Keke Palmer.