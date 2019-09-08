Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk & More Models Walk The Runway During New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is in full swing! We’ve already seen models like Bella Hadid and Irina Shayk shut down the runway in epic style.

Fashion month kicked off in New York City on Sept. 6, so we’ve already seen plenty of amazing looks modeled by some of the industry’s biggest stars. While there will be even more incredible New York Fashion Week moments to watch out for in the coming days, we can’t help but be in awe of everything that’s already gone down.

Bella Hadid has been slaying the game at every show she’s walked in so far. On Sept. 7, she went down the catwalk in a black leather mini dress over a camel long-sleeved shirt for Helmut Lang‘s Spring Summer 2020 show. That was quite a busy day for Bella as she also walked in shows for Ralph Lauren and Brandon Maxwell.

She modeled a gorgeous sequined red gown for Ralph Lauren and was spotted in two different looks for Brandon Maxwell. One of those ensembles was a casual jeans, sweater and blazer look while the other involved a green crop top and matching slit skirt. When Bella came down the runway in the two piece ensemble, our jaws hit the floor.

Bella has been in great company on the runway. Irina Shayk, Candice Swanepoel, and Stella Maxwell also walked in the Brandon Maxwell show, while Joan Smalls and Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid strut their stuff on the Ralph Lauren runway. Head up to the gallery above to see all the best looks worn by supermodels during New York Fashion Week.