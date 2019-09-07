Kendall Jenner was a stunner on the night of Sept. 6 when she stepped out for a dinner outing and showed off her long legs in a pink and yellow Versace slip dress during New York Fashion Week.

All eyes were on Kendall Jenner, 23, on Sept. 6 when the brunette beauty dressed to impress while getting dinner! The gorgeous model proudly wore a Versace lace slip dress for the outing, which happened during New York Fashion Week, and proved her body type fit the bold choice like a glove. The sleeveless dress was mostly yellow with touches of black and gold in a graphic print and was lined with pink lace at the top and bottom. She topped her eye-catching look off with strappy heels and small earrings and kept her hair down and parted in the middle.

As a model, Kendall is known for her making amazing appearances at New York Fashion Week over the years, so now that the latest one has officially begun, it’s not too surprising to see her once again making an impact with her fashion choices. Some other high-profile celebs that have made a lasting impression at NYFW this year include Priyanka Chopra, 37, who looked amazing in a red Oscar de la Renta dress and Bella Hadid, 22, who wore high-waisted brown khaki pants and and a tight patterned AW 1993 Vivienne Westwood Hercules & Omphale Francois Boucher Corset.

Kendall, Priyanka, and Bella are just one of the many incredibly gorgeous women strutting their stuff in fashionable ensembles and we love seeing them all! Before she showed up to one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Kendall made headlines for not her fashion, but her hairstyle. The young star was seen wearing cornrow braids during an outing in Los Angeles on Aug. 23 and it caused some controversy online, but Kendall has yet to speak out about it.

We hope to see more fun photos of Kendall during NYFW! She always surprises us with her unique and bold style choices and it’s definitely stirs up a lot of conversation!