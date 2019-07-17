Bella Hadid Dyes Hair Blonde & Looks Exactly Like Older Sister Gigi — See Hair Makeover

Bella Hadid just debuted brand new blonde hair & the resemblance to her older sister, Gigi, is amazing.

Bella Hadid, 22, shocked us all when she showed off brand new blonde hair on July 15, while shooting for V Magazine. The supermodel posted a slew of Instagram stories, where she is petting horses in a stable, while showing off her blonde hair, which was down in natural beach waves. We couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like her older sister Gigi, 24, who is also a blonde. While Bella has had brown hair for years, she was actually born a natural blonde, but decided to dye it brunette when she got into modeling, to differentiate herself from her sister. The fact that Bella is a natural blonde made it super easy for her to look naturally beautiful with her new hair, and we think we might like it better than her brown hair. Bella looked gorgeous for the photoshoot, which took place on a farm with horses, which is Bella’s favorite thing. She opted to wear a sleeveless skintight cream tank top, paired with high-waisted dark blue skinny jeans. As for her glam, she showed off her new blonde beach waves, as well as a bold pink lip and super long, voluminous lashes.

Bella looks gorgeous with her new blonde hair, but who knows how long this will last, as Bella is known for switching up her hair quite a lot. Aside from rocking dark brown, almost black hair a few months ago, Bella has also tried out a ton of different hairstyles this past year alone. Back in the beginning of the year, Bella shocked us all when she debuted bangs. Bella sported her front bangs at the Michael Kors Spring Campaign Launch at New York Fashion Week on February 5, when she let her bangs cover her forehead, throwing the rest of her brunette locks up into a super high, straight ponytail.

Aside from trying out bangs, Bella tried out the updo trend when she rocked not one, but two updo hairstyles at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival back in May. Bella chose to rock an updo at the Rocketman premiere on May 16, when she threw her brown hair into a sleek high bun, leaving one side of her hair slicked back and the other in a bouffant that was clipped back to the side, which was done by hairstylist, Danielle Priano. Meanwhile, a day later, Bella arrived at the Pain and Glory premiere on May 17, with a super slicked back middle-parted bun done by Amanda Lee, who gave Bella an extra curly updo bun, with her hair slicked back so tight, not one hair was out of place.

We absolutely love Bella’s new blonde hair and we can’t believe how much she looks like her sister Gigi. While we don’t know how long Bella’s hair color will last, we think her new looks suits her perfectly.