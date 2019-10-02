Dua Lipa Ditches Jet Black Hair For New Strawberry Blonde Locks – See Before & After Pics

Dua Lipa is stepping into fall with a brand new hairstyle as she ditched her black hair & debuted a strawberry blonde hue in NYC on Oct. 1.

Just in time for the new fall season, Dua Lipa, 24, debuted new strawberry blonde hair while out in NYC with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, 20, on October 1. The singer rarely changes the color of her hair and has been rocking the same jet black short bob for quite a while, which is why we almost didn’t recognize her while she was out. She rocked her new hair which was parted in the middle and left down in natural waves, while wearing a pair of high-waisted black leather short-shorts with a pastel pink and blue, oversized button-down top, which she left unopened, revealing her abs. The new color is super light and is almost more of a platinum blonde with a hint of strawberry.

Dua was super excited about her new hairdo, as she posted a slideshow of herself posing in the mirror with her new hair in beach waves, as it looked extra red. She shared the photos with the caption, “A new era! Thank you for your patience. See you soon #DL2” While we assumed her new hair was just a fun change, she may have hinted at some exciting things to come, based on her caption.

We love her new look which is perfect for fall, according to Nikki Lee, celeb hairstylist and co-owner of Nine Zero One salon. Nikki just spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, last week, when she shared the hottest fall hair color trend. “For color, I’ve been doing a lot of golden glow and I did a red that was a fiery glow. Everything has this hint of glow to it and just a solid base with flickers of highlights throughout. The whole ‘rooted look’ and the ‘disheveled look,’ I’m steering clear of, but, having a little more than just an all over single process color to give dimension and depth. So, I’m calling it an all-over glow,” she revealed.

Dua looks fabulous with her new hair and we think she pulls off the strawberry blonde color perfectly and you can click through the gallery above to see other celeb hair makeovers from this year.