Margot Robbie’s Hair Makeover: Shows Off Bright Orange Bob In Throwback Pic — See Before & After Photos

Margot Robbie celebrated her 29th birthday when she decided to ditch her blonde hair & debut a new bright orange bob with bangs. See the before & after pics below!

If there’s one thing Margot Robbie is known for, it’s her gorgeous blonde hair so, we were completely shocked when she showed off a bright orange hairdo in a throwback photo. Margot celebrated her 29th birthday party back on July 2 and for the occasion, she showed off a totally different hair color – bright orange. The actress ditched her blonde locks for a neon orange, short blunt bob with bangs, which her makeup artist, Pati Dubroff, posted a photo of. Pati shared the photo with the caption, “Wigs, Glitter, Crazy Friends… it was a big 29th..” Margot’s hair for her birthday party was done by her longtime stylist, Bryce Scarlett. She topped off her quirky look with metallic silver, sparkly eyeshadow and two silver stars under her eyes. A black satin polka dot beret topped off her new hair while a black top with cream stars completed her entire birthday ensemble. Despite changing her hair, Margot chose to keep her eyebrows a dark brown.

This is not the first time Margot has switched up her hairstyle recently and she’s actually been quite daring when it comes to her hair. Margot showed off extreme curls back in New York City on April 29, one day after rocking a sleek hairstyle on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival. She rocked a pair of high-waisted navy blue trousers with a long-sleeve black turtleneck sweater tucked in and paired with black flats and didn’t wear a drop of makeup, letting her long blonde hair loose, parted in the middle, and down in extremely curly ringlets. We’re so used to seeing Margot with straight, sleek hair, so it totally shocked us to see her with massive curls.

We love seeing Margot switch up her hairstyles and while it may seem shocking that she showed off bright orange hair, it’s actually not too surprising considering she likes to switch up her look more often than not.

Margot has rocked almost every hairstyle, from her super short bob to her lob, slicked-back ponytails, messy braids – you name it. She even went full brunette for two years in 2014 – going from light brown to deep brown and, it even got so dark at one point, it looked black at the 2014 Academy Awards.