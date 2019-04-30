Margot Robbie’s Hair Makeover: Looks Unrecognizable With Voluminous Curly Hair: See Before & After

Margot Robbie ditched her long straight blonde hair for a new set of voluminous curls just one day after rocking a sleek hairstyle on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Margot Robbie, 28, looked totally unrecognizable when she stepped out in New York City on April 29, rocking a completely different hairstyle. Margot is known for her gorgeous blonde hair, which was cut into a short bob for years, but just recently grown out into long, shoulder length locks. However, the one thing that has always remained the same about her hair, is that it’s always sleek, straight and shiny. So, when she was spotted out and about in NYC with a massive curly hairdo, we were completely shocked. The actress rocked a pair of high-waisted navy blue trousers with a long-sleeve black turtleneck sweater tucked in and paired with black flats. However, she didn’t wear a drop of makeup, and let her long blonde hair loose, parted in the middle, and down in extremely curly ringlets. Margot is so gorgeous, it doesn’t matter what her hair looks likes, and we actually like this fun, effortless hairdo on her.

What’s crazy about Margot’s hair makeover is that, one, it’s not a wig, and two, just the night before, Margot stepped out on the red carpet at the Dreamland premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC on April 28. Her hair for the premiere was done by her long-time hairstylist, Bryce Scarlett, who styled her shoulder length-blonde hair in a sleek, pin-straight look, parted in the middle, with the ends flipped up. Meanwhile, her makeup was done by Pati Dubroff, who gave Margot a natural look, adding a lot of black eyeliner and a light brown lip. Her outfit, however, was the best part of her look, as she donned a completely sheer black lace Chanel jumpsuit which hugged her figure perfectly.

While we’re totally shocked by Margot’s new curly hairstyle, it actually really suits her. Especially since the star loves to switch up her hairstyles often. Margot has rocked almost every hairstyle under the sun, from her super short bob, to her lob, slicked back ponytails, messy braids – you name it. The starlet even went full brunette for two years in 2014 – going from light brown to deep brown and, it even got so dark at one point, it looked black at the 2014 Academy Awards.

Lately, a lot of celebs are switching up their hairstyles considering the new spring season is upon us. Emma Roberts, 28, just switched up her short dark brown bob for long, dirty blonde hair that ended just below her breasts, after leaving Nine Zero One hair salon, following a five hour hair treatment, in LA on April 24.