Emma Roberts Gets Long, Blonde Hair Makeover: See Before & After Pics Of Her Look

Emma Roberts just debuted a brand new hairstyle and she looks almost unrecognizable after ditching her brunette bob for gorgeous new, long blonde hair.

Emma Roberts, 28, is constantly switching up her hairstyle, but her short dark brunette bob lasted for quite awhile. Just when we though her brunette bob was here to stay, the actress completely switched up her look and debuted stunning, long blonde hair. Emma left her go-to hair salon, Nine Zero One, where her hair was done by hairstylists and owners of the salon, Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri. Emma left the salon in LA on April 24, after receiving a five hour hair treatment, and left with dirty blonde hair that ended just below her breasts. She styled her brand new locks in effortless wispy waves. Shortly after leaving the salon, Emma posted a gorgeous selfie of herself with her new hairdo, writing the caption, “Annnnnd we’re back. Sunrise blonde & whisper waves.”

Not only did her hair look absolutely gorgeous, she rocked the cutest outfit for her busy day. The actress threw on a pair of high-waisted, fitted cropped boyfriend jeans, paired with a sheer white cropped eyelet blouse with embroidered sleeves, and poofy high shoulders. Emma topped her casual, but chic look off with a pair of white patent leather ankle booties with thick black shoelaces across the front.

When Emma first debuted her dark brown bob, we though that was our favorite hairstyle from the star, but after seeing her gorgeous blonde hair, we think otherwise, as this hairstyle suits her perfectly. Plus, we couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance to her aunt, Julia Roberts, 51, with her new blonde hair, plus, Julia is also known for switching up her hairstyles constantly as well.

Throughout the past two years, Emma has switched up her hair from bright red, to light brown, to short and long, and now a gorgeous long blonde and we can’t decide which hair makeover of hers was our favorite, they’re all just too good!