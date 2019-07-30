Margot Robbie was stunning and sexy, as she went braless for the ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ premiere in London on July 30.

Margot Robbie, 29, looks amazing in everything that she wears, and her latest red carpet appearance was no exception. For the UK premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on July 30, she wore a stunning burnt orange silk chiffon gown by Oscar de la Renta. The draped dress is from the brand’s Fall 2019 collection. She paired the dress with Tabitha Simmons’ Eve Gold Shiny Calf Open Toe Strappy Heels. Also joining her on the red carpet in London, England were stars of the film Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

The dress featured a choker neckline, a drop waist, and a extremely low cut bodice. It looked absolutely gorgeous on Margot as she graced down the carpet! Styled by Kate Young, she wore pearl and gold earrings, and carried a gold clutch. Bryce Scarlett did her hair in cool girl, undone waves. Pati Dubroff did her makeup — a colorful eye look with hints of red and purple shades, and a “your lips but better” shade on her pout. We love seeing color on Margot! For the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles on July 22, she also wore a flowing dress — an angelic white Chanel number. And she chose white promoting the movie in Cannes as well.

The entire look was stunning — every detail was perfect, down to her dark mani. We hope she keeps promoting the film so there can be more amazing red carpet moments like this one!