See Pics
Hollywood Life

Margot Robbie Wears Plunging Orange Dress Cut Down To Her Belly Button — Pics

margot robbie orange dress
Richard Young/Shutterstock
Margot Robbie poses during the photocall for 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 22 May 2019. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 14 to 25 May. Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Photocall - 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 22 May 2019
Margot Robbie 'Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood' film premiere, London, UK - 30 Jul 2019
Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt'Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood' film premiere, London, UK - 30 Jul 2019
Margot Robbie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019 Wearing Chanel same outfit as catwalk model *10325735bs View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Margot Robbie was stunning and sexy, as she went braless for the ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ premiere in London on July 30.

Margot Robbie, 29, looks amazing in everything that she wears, and her latest red carpet appearance was no exception. For the UK premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on July 30, she wore a stunning burnt orange silk chiffon gown by Oscar de la Renta. The draped dress is from the brand’s Fall 2019 collection. She paired the dress with Tabitha Simmons’ Eve Gold Shiny Calf Open Toe Strappy Heels. Also joining her on the red carpet in London, England were stars of the film Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

The dress featured a choker neckline, a drop waist, and a extremely low cut bodice. It looked absolutely gorgeous on Margot as she graced down the carpet! Styled by Kate Young, she wore pearl and gold earrings, and carried a gold clutch. Bryce Scarlett did her hair in cool girl, undone waves. Pati Dubroff did her makeup — a colorful eye look with hints of red and purple shades, and a “your lips but better” shade on her pout. We love seeing color on Margot! For the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood premiere in Los Angeles on July 22, she also wore a flowing dress — an angelic white Chanel number. And she chose white promoting the movie in Cannes as well.

Margot Robbie wore an Oscar de la Renta silk chiffon dress at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in England on July 30 (Richard Young/Shutterstock)
Margot Robbie poses with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood premiere in the UK (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

The entire look was stunning — every detail was perfect, down to her dark mani. We hope she keeps promoting the film so there can be more amazing red carpet moments like this one!