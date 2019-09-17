Dua Lipa & Anwar Hadid Hold Hands While Heading To Burberry LFW Show To Support His Sisters

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid brought their PDA from NYFW to LFW, where they were seen hand-in-hand on London’s streets on Sept. 16. They attended the same show that Anwar’s rumored ex-fling, Kendall Jenner, walked!

Outfit coordination and PDA seems to be Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid’s love language. After they made their Fashion Week debut as a couple at the Marc Jacobs’ NYFW show on Sept. 11, hand-in-hand, they were seen holding hands yet again at London Fashion Week on Sept. 16. This time, the couple was attending Burberry’s Spring 2020 show, which Anwar paid homage to in the label’s fuzzy zip-up jacket. Dua also hit the front row in a warm layer, but the outfit coordination wasn’t on the nose — instead, she opted for a dress-length striped sweater. However, her black lace unitard did match with Anwar’s black graphic tee!

Dua and Anwar’s styles synced up just as nicely when they were spotted strolling a sidewalk in New York City on Sept. 11. Instead of the posh ensembles below, the couple opted for a cutesy-kitschy look in tops featuring cartoon animals, heart-shaped jewelry and yellow bottoms. Their agenda wasn’t only limited to a romantic date, since the “New Rules” singer and model were actually supporting Anwar’s older sisters, Bella, 22, and Gigi, 24, at the Marc Jacobs show! They did the same at Monday’s Burberry show, which the Hadid sisters also walked.

This puppy love has blown up since Dua and Anwar were seen kissing at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival on July 6. The PDA photos kicked off dating rumors, but their relationship status didn’t require much speculation when they were seen kissing, again, that time in Malibu waters on Aug. 23. The romance took a serious step beyond makeout buddies when Dua attended the funeral of Anwar’s grandmother, Ans van den Herik, along with the rest of the Hadid family in the Netherlands on Sept. 4.

Interestingly, Kendall Jenner, 23, walked the same Burberry runway that Dua and Anwar attended. Exactly one year ago, Kendall and Anwar allegedly “made out” at Cipriani in New York, per a Page Six report, and they were rumored to have a fling afterwards! Alas, the past is the past.