The couple’s summer romance has been going strong, and they haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA as they made out for everyone to see on a sunny day in Malibu!

Anwar Hadid, 20, and Dua Lipa, 24, can’t seem to keep their hands off each other! The model and British-born singer have been reportedly dating since the Fourth of July, and based on their latest spotting, things are hotter than ever. Dua and Anwar were seen passionately kissing in the ocean in Malibu on Friday, August 23 — only a day after Dua’s 24th birthday. While neither has confirmed the relationship, the couple looked loved up as they smiled and laughed in the water. In the photo, Anwar sweetly caresses Dua’s hair as he goes in for a kiss, while she places her hands on his torso.

Dua and Anwar seemed to be having an action-packed day, wearing skin-tight wetsuits and swimming around with a boogie board. With LA weather in the mid-80s, they picked the perfect afternoon to hit the beach and soak up some sun. The smooching appeared to be non-stop, as the couple were also seen making out on the beach in their swimwear. The “One Kiss” singer showed off her toned body in a thong one-piece swimsuit by Versace, which perfectly accented her derriere and bust. Dua looked natural and fresh for the outing, as she went makeup free for a romantic day with her boo. Anwar also showed off his fit body, going shirtless on the beach and flaunting his various tattoos as he kissed his lady.

The couple have been spending plenty of time in Malibu — where Anwar lived for a number of years and attended high school — in the last few days. Dua celebrated her 24th birthday party with friends close by at the pricey Nobu, with Anwar also in attendance.

Dua and Anwar seem to have his big sister Gigi Hadid‘s approval, as Gigi showed up to the Amazon Prime concert where Dua was performing — alongside Gigi’s bestie, Taylor Swift. Prior to hooking up, Anwar was linked to Kendall Jenner and Dua was reportedly seen kissing Gwyneth Paltrow‘s ex Chris Martin less than eight weeks ago on June 30.