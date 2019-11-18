Bella Hadid’s Hair Makeover: Debuts Short New Bob Haircut – Before & After Pics

Bella Hadid debuted a brand new, super short bob haircut when she attended the ‘Vogue’ Fashion Festival Photocall in Paris on Nov. 17 & we love her new look!

Bella Hadid, 23, switched up her look when she showed off a new bob haircut on the red carpet at the Vogue Fashion Festival Photocall in Paris on Friday, November 15. The supermodel arrived looking drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off a chin-length dark brown bob haircut which grazed her jawline. She kept her hair down and parted in the middle while the ends were flipped up and bouncy. She styled her new haircut with a skintight long-sleeve brown shirt with cutouts on the shoulders and tucked it into a pair of high-waisted unbuttoned black suede jeans. Bella has been switching up her hair a ton this past year so we weren’t totally surprised by her new haircut, but we have to say, this may just be our favorite hairstyle on her.

Bella’s new bob comes just a few months after her last makeover which was back on October 1, when Bella dyed her hair jet black. She debuted her new extremely dark hair in Paris, and before that, she has dyed her hair blonde back in July, while shooting for V Magazine. Before cutting her hair into her most recent bob, Bella was rocking a shoulder-length lob for a month.

Bella isn’t the only celeb who has been switching up their hairstyle this season and it seems as though all of the stars are getting hair makeovers for fall. Just the other day, Jessica Alba, 38, attended the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala honoring Chrissy Teigen in Los Angeles on Nov. 9 when she debuted a new shoulder-length cut, which was pin-straight and flipped up at the ends, done by hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

Aside from Bella and Jessica, Emma Roberts, 28, just dyed her hair blonde, Lady Gaga, 33, dyed her hair pink, Demi Lovato, 28, chopped her hair into a sleek bob, and so many other stars switched up their looks. You can see all of the celebrity hair makeovers from this year when you click through the gallery above!