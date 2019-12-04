Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian & Bella Hadid turned the heat up when they were spotted showing off their sexy bikini bods in Miami.

Category is… fun in the sun realness! Kendall Jenner, 24, and Bella Hadid, 23, got playful with one another before Kourtney Kardashian, 40, arrived later on in the day on December 3. The supermodel duo were seen climbing on top of each other, lounging around and getting a good tan in the southern Florida city. Bella looked gorgeous in a black bikini that she paired with a red and white bandana, earrings and necklace. Kendall, on the other hand, showed off her desirable figure in an equally stunning bathing suit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star kept her hair up in a bun and shielded her face from the sun with a pair of stunner shades. The girls were also spotted lathering their bodies up with sunscreen before things got wet and wild for them in the water!

Kendall rode on a jet ski behind a very handsome companion with Bella doing her aquatic adventure solo. The attractive twosome were all smiles with one another both on and off dry land while Bella looked like a total bada** as she made her way through the water. She also left little to the imagination when her cheeky bikini bottoms were easily seen after she emerged from her beach chair.

She has arrived! Kourtney joined Kendall and Bella with another gal pal where the foursome chatted it up amid the sunny Miami weather. The mother-of-three stunned in a brown bikini underneath a black and white jacket. She and her little sister worked similar hairstyles and sunglasses with Kourtney not wearing any jewelry while Kendall sported a pair of chic earrings.

The Poosh founder was spotted looking sexy as can be the same day when she was seen in Miami wearing a tight black tank top that revealed more than a hint of side boob, which she paired with bright yellow trousers.

Kourtney has been traveling quite a bit over the past couple of weeks. She enjoyed a couple of days in Japan where she posted a video of her youngest child Reign, 4, expertly working the monkey bars in the Asian country.