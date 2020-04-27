Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Looks Half Her Age In Gorgeous New Backyard Bikini Pic — See Photo

Kourtney Kardashian wowed her Instagram followers when she shared a flattering photo of herself laying outside in a black bikini and used the caption to encourage others to ‘evolve.’

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, made sure to take advantage of the nice weather when she laid out in the sun in a figure-hugging black bikini. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo that showed her looking half her age in a black bikini while lounging around in the backyard of her Calabasas, CA mansion on Apr. 27. She was on a long cushioned lounge chair as a gorgeous blue sky could be seen in the background and in her caption for the epic snapshot, she gave her followers some encouraging advice. “Evolve as you please,” she wrote.

Kourtney’s followers were quick to comment on her new pic and were full of support and positivity. “Your figure is stunning,” one fan wrote while another said, “You’re so gorgeous.” Many fans also left heart-eyed emojis and one enthusiastically replied with, “I love this girl!”

Kourtney’s latest post comes after many posts that prove she’s enjoying her time in quarantine and remaining healthy and fit. On Apr. 25, she shared a video that showed her doing some intense jump roping outside in a black sports bra and matching leggings as her adorable dog looked on. “1 set of 500 to start each quarter (there’s 4 quarters),” she wrote in the caption for the clip.

When Kourtney’s not impressing people with her own glorious pics, she’s showing off her cute kids. One of her most recent kid pics included her daughter Penelope, 7, and it featured the mother and daughter playfully eating pasta and recreating the famous scene from the animated movie Lady & the Tramp. Kourt captioned the photo with, “My lady” and it was one the most memorable quarantine moments we’ve seen from any mother-daughter duo in recent weeks!