Kourtney Kardashian, 41, Breaks A Sweat Jumping Rope Outside With Her Adorable Dog Cubs

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her fit physique when she had an impressive jump roping session that included ‘1 set of 500’ while getting fresh air outside during quarantine.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, knows how to stay in shape and she’s continuing to do so despite the current stay-at-home order that’s put into place in her home state of California. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story on Apr. 25 to post a video that showed her doing some intense jump roping while outside. In the clip, she’s wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings along with a black baseball cap as she jumps to a rap track playing over the video. At one point, her dog walks over and just stares at her with what very well could be amazement. “1 set of 500 to start each quarter (there’s 4 quarters),” she captioned the video.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney has showed her fans how she’s keeping busy during her time at home with her three kids, including Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. The brunette beauty shared a cute pic that showed her and Penelope recreating the classic scene from the animated film Lady & the Tramp while eating pasta together on Apr. 20. “My lady,” she appropriately captioned the snapshot.

Before that, on Apr. 19, Kourtney celebrated her birthday and woke up to a sweet and thoughtful surprise from Penelope, which included flower petals lined up on every stair inside their home, and she shared a video showing the incredible gesture on Instagram. She also received a balloon display that had a Minnie Mouse theme from Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her niece True, 2.

We’re glad to see Kourtney staying active with her kids and her pet by her side. We look forward to seeing what other moments from her quarantine she decides to share.