Watch
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Gushes Over Her ‘Most Special’ Birthday Gift She Received From Daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian
BACKGRID
Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, America - 28 May 2015 Kim Kardashian takes North West in a white ballerina outfit to Tap Dance Classes at Miss Melodee Studios and shopping at Westfield Topanga
Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2020
Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020
Malibu, CA - The Kardashians exit Nobu after enjoying a family dinner together. Sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian leave walking arm in arm together with Kim Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble right behind them. Kourtney Kardashian left with Scott Disick and their daughter Penelope. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Scotland Disick, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 9 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Kourtney Kardashian was a barrel of emotions after her daughter Penelope presented her with one heck of a 41st birthday present.

Could this be any sweeter? Kourtney Kardashian, 41, was filled with emotions on her 41st birthday on Saturday, April 18, for many different reasons. One of them centered on the amazing present her daughter Penelope Disick, 7, got her which she documented over several Instagram stories that same day. The footage began with the camera zoomed in on a bunch of beautiful flower petals scattered across her stairs and floor. “Oh my gosh this is the most special gift I’ve ever seen!”, Kourtney gushed about the display. It get so much cuter from there as little P decorated their couch with a massive heart shaped blanket. How sweet!

Kourtney then was equally as stunned when she saw a balloon display in the shape of Minnie Mouse ears that was sent to her by her sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her daughter True Thompson, 2 (who celebrated her own birthday on Sunday, April 12). The Poosh founder also showed off a bunch of other gifts she received for her special day that included many floral arrangements, a deliciously decorated cake, drawings done by her children Penelope, Mason, 9, and Reign, 5, and a piñata replica of her in a bikini that was hilarious to look at.

There was something much bigger in store for her on Saturday that took social distancing to a whole new level. The KarJenner family did an absolutely epic drive-by where they stormed her street and wished her a very loud and memorable Happy Birthday from a safe distance.

 

In a video posted by little sister Kendall Jenner, 24, a slew of cars could be seen lining her Calabasas street as the 2012 tune “Birthday Cake” by Rihanna and Chris Brown blasted. “A quarantine birthday,” Kendall — who was joined by BFF Fai Khadra — wrote along with three heart emojis as she screamed “Happy birthday!!!”