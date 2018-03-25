Hollywood Life Logo Image

    Hollywood Life

    Selena Gomez’s 10 Hottest Vacation Photos: Bikinis, Short Shorts & More

    Selena Gomez
    Media-Mode / Splash News
    View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
    Entertainment Editor

    Selena Gomez’s vacation photos = GOALS! Since the starlet just returned from her Australian vacay, let’s take a look at her hottest vacation photos ever!

    Selena Gomez, 25, recently got back from a relaxing vacation in Sydney, Australia. The singer/actress spent time on a boat soaking up the sun while taking a break from Hillsong Church’s annual conference. Selena looked so relaxed sunbathing on the yacht in a teeny tiny black and orange bikini. Selena was spotted vacationing with her male pal Johnny Rays and not with her on-again, off-again love Justin Bieber, 24, who has been spending time with gorgeous model Baskin Champion, 22. It’s nice to see Selena unwind and have some fun, given all she’s been through in the past year!

    Selena knows the importance of taking time for a necessary vacay. When she’s not super busy with her career, Selena loves to spend time with her BFFs, preferably where it’s really sunny! While on a New Year’s vacation in 2016 somewhere tropical with her pals, she posted a photo of herself in a blue bikini surrounded by her friends. “Left my phone behind to be present!” she captioned the Instagram photo. “I am so grateful for the people I’ve met this year but more importantly for the people who have been consistent and by my side through thick and thin. That’d be YOU. Thank you for another year! Love you guys!”

    During her demanding tour schedule in 2013, Selena worked out a mini-vacation while she was in Miami. The “Come and Get It” singer sizzled poolside and got rid of all that stress. One of the first vacations Selena and Justin took together was in 2012. Selena was spotted in that gorgeous magenta bikini on the beach with Justin. Take a look at more of Selena’s hottest vacation photos in our gallery now!

