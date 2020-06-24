Emily Ratajkowski Rocks A Black Bikini While Showing Off Her New Blonde Hair  

Emily Ratajkowski is summertime fine in a series of new bikini photos she shared to Instagram on June 23! The model showed off her fit physique in a black two-piece, with her new platinum blonde hair on display!

Emily Ratajkowski has a new do’, and she’s never looked better! The model, 29, is stunning in a pair of new bikini photos, which were taken inside her California home on Tuesday — the same day she debuted a platinum blonde hair transformation. In the new Instagram snaps, Emily put her abs and toned arms and legs on display in a tiny two-piece by Livin Cool. She captioned the post with a simple blonde-hair emoji.

(Photo credit: Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram)

It’s been a mere 24 hours since Emily’s hair makeover, and she’s already shared a slew of blonde photos on Instagram. “Day 1 as a blondie,” the actress captioned a separate post that featured a collection of photos of her new look.

Emily’s brunette-to-blonde hair transformation is courtesy of Kerastase Paris, a luxury haircare brand. She shared the step-by-step, hours-long process on her Instagram page, as well as the Kerastase page. Although she’s been blonde for a short time, Emily has already weighed in about the longstanding debate as to whether or not blondes really have more fun.

(Photo credit: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock)

“It’s early, but I can say I definitely am having a lot of fun,” she told ELLE, via phone, right after her day at the salon. “That’s what’s cool about beauty and fashion,” she continued, explaining, “Especially when the world has all these things going on. It’s really a wonderful way to feel in control of your body and your look and have fun with your existence. I think transformations and having fun with your look is a joyous thing that more women should partake in.”

Emily went on to admit that she was ready for a beauty change amid quarantine. The model is currently hunkered down at home in LA with her husband Sebastian Bear-McLard. As for who she sought inspiration from to finally make the hair switch? Emily noted that she explored ’90s hairstyles and knew she was ready to go blonde after seeing past images of Pamela Anderson and Sharon Tate.