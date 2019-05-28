Taylor Swift, Chanel West Coast & More Celebs Rocking Sexy Short Shorts For Summer

It’s starting to feel like summer! But before you break out your Daisy Dukes, we’ve got pics of celebs rocking short shorts for some style inspiration.

Now that Memorial Day is officially behind us, it’s basically summer. Never mind the fact that the season doesn’t officially begin until June 21; based on the sweltering temperatures we’re already experiencing, we’re ready to tap into our warmer weather wardrobe. But before you break out your favorite pair of denim cutoffs, we’ve got some celeb style inspo for you – because there are actually plenty of ways to rock short shorts.

We loved the way Taylor Swift styled her black denim Ksubi shorts when she was spotted leaving her TriBeCa apartment on July 18, 2018. The singer opted to try out the double denim trend by pairing the distressed shorts with a jean crop top by Madewell. She added white Golden Goose sneakers, a Christian Louboutin bag and round, reflective sunglasses to finish off her look. She was basically summer personified.

Chanel West Coast also wore a super summery look on April 20. The rapper attended an event in Las Vegas wearing a yellow floral bralette with frayed denim shorts. She kept with the pastel theme by pairing the crop top and acid wash bottoms with a yellow cross body purse, along with wedge sandals and oversized sunglasses.

