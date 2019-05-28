Gallery
Taylor Swift, Chanel West Coast & More Celebs Rocking Sexy Short Shorts For Summer

Bella Hadid steps out in Miami in a pair of Dr.Martens boots and a summer dress with friend Hailey Baldwin. The models headed to popular Yardbird for some southern style cooking. Baldwin showed off her long legs and toned stomach in a pair of daisy dukes denim shorts and a crop top.
Taylor Swift wearing black shorts in New York City WEARING MADEWELL TOP AND KSUBI SHORTS SHOES BY GOLDEN GOOSE BAG BY CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Chanel West Coast Sapphire Pool & Dayclub, Las Vegas, USA - 20 Apr 2019
Day 2 of the #AeroBeachHouse by Aeropostale celebrating their new eco-friendly collection with Repreve in Malibu, CA. -PICTURED: Bella Thorne
Weekend Editor

It’s starting to feel like summer! But before you break out your Daisy Dukes, we’ve got pics of celebs rocking short shorts for some style inspiration.

Now that Memorial Day is officially behind us, it’s basically summer. Never mind the fact that the season doesn’t officially begin until June 21; based on the sweltering temperatures we’re already experiencing, we’re ready to tap into our warmer weather wardrobe. But before you break out your favorite pair of denim cutoffs, we’ve got some celeb style inspo for you – because there are actually plenty of ways to rock short shorts.

We loved the way Taylor Swift styled her black denim Ksubi shorts when she was spotted leaving her TriBeCa apartment on July 18, 2018. The singer opted to try out the double denim trend by pairing the distressed shorts with a jean crop top by Madewell. She added white Golden Goose sneakers, a Christian Louboutin bag and round, reflective sunglasses to finish off her look. She was basically summer personified.

Chanel West Coast also wore a super summery look on April 20. The rapper attended an event in Las Vegas wearing a yellow floral bralette with frayed denim shorts. She kept with the pastel theme by pairing the crop top and acid wash bottoms with a yellow cross body purse, along with wedge sandals and oversized sunglasses.

taylor swift
But Taylor and Chanel aren’t the only stars whose summer style you’ll want to copy from now through August. Head up to the gallery above to see even more pics of celebs rocking super short shorts!