Miranda Lambert Stuns In Colorful Bikini & Cuddles Shirtless Husband Brendan McLoughlin On Lake Tahoe

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin hit up Lake Tahoe where she crushed it in a floral bikini as he’s shirtless while on leave from the NYPD.

After spending a relaxing PDA packed summer in New York City, Miranda Lambert, 35, and husband Brendan McLoughlin, 28, headed to Lake Tahoe to escape the heat wave gripping the Big Apple. They had a good reason as the country superstar played a concert at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s on July 18 so they made a long weekend out of the trip west. He’s currently on leave from his job as a NYPD officer and the pair had a blast on the blue waters of Tahoe.

Miranda shared a series of Instagram pics on July 21 of their trip to Lake Tahoe, and in the third photo when swiping through she’s seen in a floral bikini top next to her shirtless hubby. Her waistline looks super slim and trim as she donned a colorful Lake Tahoe baseball cap and wore a pair of dark sunglasses. The couple had their arms around each other as Brendan wore light blue patterned swim trunks. They appear to be aboard a boat as the gorgeous blue waters of Lake Tahoe are right behind them.

The couple has been inseparable throughout this summer in New York City, and that’s because Brendan on leave from work since his wife had a rare period of down time before her new album drops this autumn. “The Department has rules and procedures governing leaves of absence by members of the service and complies with applicable law. Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin is on an authorized leave of absence.” NYPD spokesperson Sgt. Brendan Ryan confirmed to HollywoodLife.com on July 21. “

Scroll through to the third photo to see Miranda and Brendan:

Miranda and Brendan met in November of 2018 while she was performing at the Today Show in NYC and he was on duty as a police officer at the event. They started dating and quickly fell in love, marrying in a secret ceremony on a Tennessee farm in a few months later. The “Vice” singer didn’t even let on that she was involved with anyone until a Feb. 16 Instagram post sharing two pics from their wedding. “In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me,” she captioned the photos.