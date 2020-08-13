There have been so many gorgeous hairstyle trends lately that celebs have been loving, but one trend that has never gone out of style is the updo! See pics of Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid and more rocking the style!

Celebrities are always switching up their hairstyles both on and off the red carpet. But recently, stars are rocking updos and the look is by far our favorite summer trend! Everyone from Bella Hadid, 23, to Taylor Swift, 30, have rocked it in the past and we’re going to look back at some of the best ways the stars have styled their hair for our summer inspiration. Bella has been sporting updos for years.

She wore her hair up while attending the 72nd Cannes Film Festival back in May 2019. Bella chose to rock an updo on two separate occasions, and she first arrived at the Rocketman premiere on May 16 in an ethereal, sheer Dior Haute Couture white ball gown with large spirals of sun ray pleated tulle ruffles. The back was just as fabulous, as it was completely cutout, showing off her bare skin. Bella’s classic glam was the best part of her look. The supermodel threw her brown hair into a sleek high bun, leaving one side of her hair slicked back and the other in a bouffant that was clipped back to the side, which was done by hairstylist, Danielle Priano.

More recently, Bella put on a casual look with her updo! The stunning brunette was spotted leaving the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris on Feb. 25, 2020, sporting a colorful vest, trousers, and cream turtleneck with gold jewelry. Bella’s lovely locks were fashioned in a high messy bun and she looked so chic walking the streets of Paris!

Taylor rocked a pretty little feminine updo when she was in Paris on May 25, 2019 in a floral yellow, $358 Self-Portrait mini dress with a short pleated skirt. Taylor accessorized her bright ensemble with a pair of custom Kallati Morganite Cluster Earrings, a Sydney Evan Gold & Pavé Diamond Double Heart Ring, and peep-toe, ankle-strap yellow Jimmy Choo Peachy Platform Sandals, a metallic silver manicure and pedicure, and a gorgeous updo.

For her updo, Taylor chose to throw her blonde hair up into a soft bun, keeping her bangs out in front of her face, and leaving a few pieces of hair out of the bun on the sides, for an effortless look. Taylor also gave her hair the updo treatment at the premiere of Cats in December 2019!

There are so many other stars who have tried the updo hairstyle! From Kendall Jenner to Selena Gomez and so many more; you can see the stars sporting updos when you scroll through the gallery above!