Olivia Culpo’s Hair Makeover: She Gets Extensions After ‘Getting Tired’ Of Her Bob – Before & After Pics

Olivia Culpo ditched her bob haircut & debuted longer shoulder-length hair just in time for the holidays!

Olivia Culpo, 27, switched up her hair for the holidays and new year when she debuted a much longer, shoulder-length hairstyle on Instagram on Dec. 18. Olivia’s gorgeous new long brown hair was done by hairstylist, Priscilla Valles, using individual extensions while her hair was cut by Dominick Pucciarello. Olivia posted a stunning selfie wearing a sexy plunging black and white herringbone corset with her hair down and parted in the middle in a sleek and shiny blowout. She captioned the photo, “New length c/o Priscilla Valles! I’ve always been scared of extensions but I was getting tired of the bob. Now I’m addicted What do you prefer, bob or mid-length?”

Olivia has always rocked a short and sleek bob which ended at her jawline and while her length has adjusted slightly throughout the months, whether it be to her jaw or just below her chin, she never has long hair. So, it was such a pleasant surprise to see the model with long hair. Olivia is just one of the many celebs who has been switching up their hair just in time for the new year.

In fact, Hilary Duff, 32, just debuted a hair makeover when she chopped her blonde hair into a long bob on December 18. The actress took to Instagram to post a video of her holiday makeup tutorial when she showed off her new cut which ends just below her chin. Her blonde hair was down and parted in the middle in textured slight tousled waves.

