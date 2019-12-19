Hilary Duff Chops Her Hair Into A Long Bob Ahead Of The Holidays – Before & After Pics

Hilary Duff is gearing up for the new year with a brand new hairstyle, as she chopped off her blonde hair into a gorgeous long bob.

Hilary Duff, 32, just debuted her second hair makeover in the past two months when she chopped her blonde hair into a long bob on December 18. The actress took to Instagram to post a video of her holiday makeup tutorial when she showed off her new cut which ends just below her chin. Her blonde hair was down and parted in the middle in textured slight tousled waves. She looks stunning in the 10-minute video which sees her applying makeup for the camera and at about four minutes she admits, “I’m just warning you this might take a little longer, I just chopped my hair.” She continues, “So whenever you change your hair color or change your hairstyle, you feel like it’s harder to figure out your face again, you know?”

Hilary’s new lob comes on the heels of her second hair makeover which she debuted on Instagram on Nov. 18, sharing a photo of herself with bangs. Her front bangs were for her highly anticipated return as Lizzie McGuire in a reboot, which we have been waiting for with bated breath. When Hilary showed off her bangs, we started freaking out because we cannot believe how much she still looks like her iconic Disney character. In the photo she posted of herself, her hair is a bright blonde hue while her bangs are straight across her forehead and are wispy and blunt, just like Lizzie’s used to be. Hilary even threw her hair back into a bun behind her, which was a hairstyle Lizzie loved to rock.

Lately, tons of celebrities have been switching up their hairstyles and just the other day, on Dec. 11, Hayden Panettiere, 30, showed off her hair makeover on Twitter, revealing a silvery blonde pixie cut. Her new haircut features the sides of her head completely shaved down while the top of her head is swept to one side, super short, and extra voluminous. Her modern pixie cut was done at Anthony Leonard Salon in NYC, where hairstylist, Leonard Zagami chopped off her locks and colorist, Anthony Palermo, gave her a gorgeous silver platinum color.

