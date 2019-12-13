Bella Hadid Debuts Platinum White Hair As Her 5th Hair Makeover Of The Year — Before & After Pics

Bella Hadid just debuted her fifth hair makeover this year when she revealed new platinum white hair for a photoshoot & she looks totally different!

Another day, another hair makeover for Bella Hadid, 23, who just debuted brand new platinum white hair in a new campaign for Alexander Wang. The supermodel stars in the photoshoot with long platinum blonde hair that is so light, it looks white. In the behind-the-scenes video, Bella is seen sporting her new locks that are down and straight in effortless waves while parted to the side. Bella’s icy blonde hair was done by hairstylist, Jimmy Paul, who chose to give her a “wet hair” look with gel in some photos. As for the rest of her glam from the shoot, Bella’s makeup was done by Yumi Lee, while her nails were achieved by Mei Kawajiri. We absolutely love Bella’s platinum hair for the shoot and she manages to pull off the new look seamlessly.

Bella’s platinum hair is the fifth hair makeover she has debuted in 2019 and her most recent look before going blonde was a super short brunette bob which she revealed in St. Barts on Dec. 10. Her extra short, dark brown bob graced her jawline and she showed off her new look in a sexy Instagram video where she’s posing with friends in a sexy cutout white top with a plunging neckline. Her brown hair was down and parted to the side in tousled waves and it ended at the nape of her neck. Before debuting her bob, Bella had a drastically different look and was rocking waist-length, long black hair for the past few weeks.

The supermodel looked gorgeous when she showed off gorgeous long hair backstage at the Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2020 Show in Miami on Tuesday, December 3. Bella rocked super long, dark brown hair which ended at her breasts and was parted in the middle in gorgeous tousled, undone waves. Her hair color was so dark it almost looked black and she topped her look off with a navy blue smokey eye and metallic light blue eyeliner. Prior to her long locks, she rocked yet another look on November 15, when she wore a new bob haircut on the red carpet at the Vogue Fashion Festival Photocall in Paris. She arrived looking drop-dead-gorgeous with a chin-length dark brown bob haircut which grazed her jawline. She kept her hair down and parted in the middle while the ends were flipped up and bouncy.

Bella’s bob at the Vogue event came just a few months after her last makeover which was back on October 1, when she dyed her hair jet black. She debuted her new extremely dark hair in Paris, and before that, she has dyed her hair blonde back in July, while shooting for V Magazine. Before cutting her hair into a bob, Bella was rocking a shoulder-length lob for a month.