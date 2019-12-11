Bella Hadid’s Hair Makeover: Ditches Long Hair & Debuts Short Wavy Bob – Before & After Pics

Bella Hadid showed off yet another hair makeover when she ditched her long black hair for a super short new bob haircut on Dec. 10!



Another day, another hairstyle for Bella Hadid, 23, who just debuted a new super short bob haircut in St. Barts on December 10. The supermodel has been switching up her hair a ton these past two months and her latest look is an extra short, dark brown bob that graces her jawline. Bella revealed her new look in a sexy Instagram video where she’s posing with friends in a sexy cutout white top with a plunging neckline. Her black hair was down and parted to the side in tousled waves and it ended at the nape of her neck. Before debuting her new bob, Bella had a drastically different look and was rocking waist-length, long black hair for the past few weeks.

Before her latest bob, Bella showed off gorgeous long hair backstage at the Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2020 Show in Miami on Tuesday, December 3. Bella rocked super long, dark brown hair which ended at her breasts and was parted in the middle in gorgeous tousled, undone waves. Her hair color was so dark it almost looked black and she topped her look off with a navy blue smokey eye and metallic light blue eyeliner. We almost didn’t recognize the model, considering she’s been switching up her hairstyle a ton these past few months. While Bella has been experimenting with her hairstyles, we have to admit her long hair look may just be our favorite.

Prior to her latest bob and long hair, she showed off a new bob haircut on the red carpet at the Vogue Fashion Festival Photocall in Paris on November 15. The supermodel arrived looking drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off a chin-length dark brown bob haircut which grazed her jawline. She kept her hair down and parted in the middle while the ends were flipped up and bouncy.

While Bella has rocked a ton of different hairstyles lately, our favorite look from her is definitely her short bob!