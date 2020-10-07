Taylor Swift Reveals Why She’ll Be Voting For Joe Biden & Even Made Cookies To Celebrate

Taylor Swift proudly shared that she would be voting for Joe Biden for President of the United States and explained in a new interview with V Magazine why she chose to back him and running mate Kamala Harris next month!

Taylor Swift is ready to vote for her candidate in November. On October 7, the “Cardigan” singer, 30, took to Instagram and shared her cover photo for V Magazine, the outlet she spoke to about why she has decided to back former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. “I spoke to [V Magazine] about why I’ll be voting for Joe Biden for president,” she captioned her announcement on Instagram.

“So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting [Kamala Harris] by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies.” The second snap in Taylor’s post, which you can see below, featured nearly a dozen Biden/Harris 2020 cookies she made herself! But even better than her rousing endorsement and her sweet cookies was the reason behind why Taylor has chosen to back the Democratic nominee.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included,” an excerpt from Taylor’s statement to the outlet read. “Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first,” she continued. “The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.”

Taylor concluded her statement with a passionate endorsement of the Democratic candidate. “I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Over the past few years, Taylor has begun using her platform for larger social issues, advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community and encouraging young people to use their voice by voting in local, state, and national elections. The Grammy-winner is in good company, too. A number of celebs from Hailey Baldwin to Mindy Kaling and more have used their platforms to get Gen Z and Millennials to the polls as Election Day, November 3rd, draws nearer.

There is still time to register to vote before the 2020 general election in several states. Click HERE to see registration deadlines, then fill out the form below to register. It’s as simple as that!