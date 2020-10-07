Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter, 2, & Lists Her As Her Inspiration To Vote In 2020

Mindy Kaling wants the best for her daughter, Kit, and that means she’s showing up to vote on November 3. The actress shared a rare pic of the toddler along with her message on Twitter.

Mindy Kaling is casting her ballot on November 3, and for a very good reason: she wants to create a better world for her two-year-old daughter, Katherine Kaling. The Mindy Project star, 41, took to Twitter on October 6 to explain to her fans why voting in the 2020 presidential election is so essential to her. “#imvotingfor my daughter Kit. I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity,” Mindy tweeted. “Who show that measured and thoughtful responses do not show weakness. I want her to see that her elected leaders can be the children of immigrants, as her mom is.”

#imvotingfor my daughter Kit. I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity. Who show that measured and thoughtful responses do not show weakness. I want her to see that her elected leaders can be the children of immigrants, as her mom is. pic.twitter.com/nFVYbxwO97 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 7, 2020

Mindy accompanied her message with an adorable photo of herself holding Kit in her arms. The actress is notoriously private when it comes to her daughter, and she rarely posts photos of the toddler. She’s never shown the public Kit’s face, or publicly revealed the name of her father. Kit’s hair and little foot are adorable, though! And so is that giant smile on Mindy’s face while loving on her baby girl. What a sweetheart Kit is.

The Office alum didn’t indicate who she’s voting for in her tweet, but she left a big hint when she said “children of immigrants.” Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, is the daughter of a Jamaican immigrant father, Donald Harris, and an Indian immigrant mother, Shyamala Gopalan. Mindy supported Kamala during her presidential campaign, even starring in a YouTube video with the California Senator in which they cooked Indian dishes.

There is still time to register to vote before the 2020 general election in several states. Click HERE to see registration deadlines. And then fill out the form below to actually register. It’s as simple as that!