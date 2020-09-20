Jennifer Aniston set the stage on fire (literally) with her gorgeous look during the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20.

Jennifer Aniston attended the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, and she looked incredible. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was the first time the major awards show was held virtually, but Jen attended the show in person and presented an award alongside host Jimmy Kimmel in a sexy black gown, paired with a diamond necklace and strappy heels. The Morning Show star’s looks was so incredible, in fact, that her “sexy feet” caught Jimmy’s attention.

Jennifer and Jimmy remained “60 feet apart”, due to advice that Jimmy claimed he got from Dr. Anthony Fauci, and when she went to present the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Jimmy and Jennifer disinfected the envelope by literally setting it on fire. Then, Jen grabbed a fire extinguisher and saved the day! It only took her three tries to do so, though, so that was pretty funny to watch, as you can see in the video below.

Jennifer Aniston putting out a fire that won’t knock down on live TV is the best thing I’ve seen this year. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/JhuYZ9dFMj — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) September 21, 2020

Before the show, Jen took to Instagram to show off her “Emmys prep”, which consisted of drinking some champagne and lounging around in a robe and her “OTHER mask” — which, as you can see in the photo above, is one that appeared to be part of her beauty regimen.

In the past, Jen always brought her A-game to the Emmys, so we weren’t too surprised to see her in such an amazing look again this year — even if the show was held virtually this time around. In fact, her look from this year basically matches the amazingness of her look from 2004, when she attended the awards show in a strapless embellished Chanel gown. Whether she’s walking a red carpet or sitting at home, Jen always looks amazing.

Jen went into the show nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her starring role in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.