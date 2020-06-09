Halsey So Proud Of Little Brother For ‘Finding His Voice’ & Joining her ‘Every Single Day’ At Protests 

Halsey took a moment to shine a bright light on her brother, Sevian for protesting alongside her against police brutality and racism against the black community. She encouraged fans to stay close to family and to have important conversations.

Family ties. Halsey is urging fans to stay close to their loved ones as nationwide protests in the fight for justice and equality continue. The Grammy-nominated singer, 25, shared a tribute to her younger brother, Sevian on June 8, and expressed how proud she is to see him protesting and using his voice to make change happen. Halsey posted a black and white photo of herself standing alongside Sevian on Instagram. She put one arm around her sibling, while the other was raised in a fist in solidarity with the black community.

(Photo credit: Halsey/Instagram)

“[I] just want to take a minute to say how proud I am of my little brother @sevianfrangipane for finding his voice and being out protesting every single day,” she began in a lengthy caption, which reflected on family and love. “Keep your family close right now if you’re lucky enough to have them to rely on. If you are NON-BLACK and: married to a black person, the parent of a black child, or the child of a black parent, or any other interfamilial relationship with a black person, then this is a time to let them talk when they feel like talking,” she continued.

“Listen and listen with love. Don’t assume they aren’t upset because they haven’t expressed issues or traumas in the past,” Halsey urged. “A lot of repressed feelings and memories may be uncovered right now. Receive it with grace empathy and promise to learn or change where need be. With Love,” she concluded. Halsey also has another brother named Dante.

Halsey protesting in California. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Halsey has been a loud voice in the fight for justice in the death of George Floyd, and others who’ve died at the hand of corrupt police officers. The “Without Me” singer has been photographed aiding injured peaceful protesters while marching in California.

Halsey also recently opened up about being “white passing” as biracial woman in the United States. The singer — whose father is black and mother, an EMT, is white — spoke out in a since-deleted tweet after a Twitter user accused her of “never claiming her black side.”