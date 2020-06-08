Joe Biden Meets With George Floyd’s Family In Houston Before Memorial — See Pic

Joe Biden honored George Floyd in Houston on June 8 by meeting with his mourning family before his memorial, a compassionate act that ‘meant the world’ to them, according to their attorney.

Former Vice President Joe Biden flew to Houston, Texas on June 8 to meet with George Floyd‘s family ahead of his massive, public memorial. The Floyd family’s lawyer, Benjamin Crump, tweeted a solemn photo (see HERE) of himself and Biden, 77, standing alongside the Reverend Al Sharpton, Representative Cedric Richmond (D-LA), and Roger Floyd, George’s uncle. “Listening to one another is what will begin to heal America. That’s just what VP @JoeBiden did with the family of #GeorgeFloyd — for more than one hour,” Crump tweeted. “He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family.”

Biden who became the 2020 Democratic nominee for president days earlier, was originally supposed to attend the funeral itself, his Secret Service team didn’t want to cause any disruptions. Instead, he filmed a video message played during the funeral service. Floyd, an unarmed black man, died in Minneapolis on May 25 after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nine minutes as he pleaded, “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin and the three other officers on the scene were arrested and charged with a litany of crimes, including second degree and third degree murder for Chauvin. Floyd’s death sparked worldwide protests asking for justice against rampant police brutality and racism in the United States.

Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, told MSNBC’s Al Sharpton on May 30 that he had recently spoken with Biden over the phone: “I never had to beg a man before but I asked [Biden] could he please, please get justice for my brother, please. Because I need it, I just don’t want to see him on a shirt like those other guys. Nobody deserves that.”

Biden delivered a somber speech from Philadelphia on June 2, calling for immediate action on police reform from Congress. He asked Congress to “act and act now” by passing a police reform bill banning chokeholds. He condemned President Donald Trump in the speech for “fanning the flames of hate” by his response to the protests. Trump had tweeted that protestors were “thugs” and threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act against them.

He had DC protestors teargassed so he could go to a nearby church for a photo op with a bible. “‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.’ George Floyd’s last words, but they didn’t die with him,” Biden said in his speech. “They’re still being heard echoing all across this nation.”