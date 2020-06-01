Derek Chauvin: New Mugshots After Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Death Moves To New Prison 

New mugshots of Derek Chauvin were released after he was moved to a maximum security prison on June 1. The former Minneapolis cop was charged with the murder of George Floyd on May 29.

Derek Chauvin has a new mugshot and prison cell after he was charged with the murder of George Floyd on May 29. The disgraced former Minneapolis police officer was moved to Minnesota’s only level five maximum-security prison on June 1 — Oak Park Heights Prison, near the city of Stillwater. Chauvin was previously being held at the Hennepin County Jail following his arrest. He was officially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 29.

Derek Chauvin’s mugshot at Minnesota’s Hennepin County Jail. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com)

A private autopsy report commissioned by Floyd’s family was released on June 1, and found that his death was a homicide from “asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain,” according to attorney Ben Crump in a statement to CNN. The new autopsy disputes a preliminary autopsy done by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minneapolis, which found “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.”

The independent autopsy report revealed that Floyd was essentially “dead on the scene” on May 25, Crump told the CNN. “The ambulance was his hearse,” the family’s attorney said to reporters on June 1.

Derek Chauvin’s mugshot after getting transferred to Minnesota’s only Level Five maximum-security prison. (Photo credit: Hennepin County Jail)

Floyd died after being restrained by Chauvin during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25. Video footage from the arrest showed Chauvin with his knee pinned down on Floyds neck before he died.