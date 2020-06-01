Derek Chauvin: New Mugshots After Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Death Moves To New Prison 

See Pics
A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
Los Angeles, CA - Paris Jackson seen carrying a "Peace, Love< Justice" sign as she attends the Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles. Pictured: Paris Jackson BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Halsey and her ex-boyfriend Yungblud giving first aid to a protestor in Santa Monica. 31 May 2020 Pictured: Halsey and her ex-boyfriend Yungblud giving first aid to a protestor in Santa Monica. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA675800_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Here's George Floyd's alleged killer cop Derek Chauvin's mugshot after being moved to a secure prison. The former officer - accused of murder and manslaughter after placing his knee on Floyd's neck until he lost consciousness and died during a Memorial Day arrest - is now at Oak Park Heights Prison, Minnesota's only Level Five maximum security facility. Video footage showing the white 44-year-old mercilessly kneel on the black man's neck for up to nine minutes and ignore his pleas for mercy has sparked outrage across the nation, leading to violent protests. Chauvin and three other cops were immediately fired from the force. Chauvin awaits trial and increasing calls to arrest and charge his three co-workers have so far gone unanswered. Pictured: Derek Chauvin Ref: SPL5169572 010620 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
New mugshots of Derek Chauvin were released after he was moved to a maximum security prison on June 1. The former Minneapolis cop was charged with the murder of George Floyd on May 29.

Derek Chauvin has a new mugshot and prison cell after he was charged with the murder of George Floyd on May 29. The disgraced former Minneapolis police officer was moved to Minnesota’s only level five maximum-security prison on June 1 — Oak Park Heights Prison, near the city of Stillwater. Chauvin was previously being held at the Hennepin County Jail following his arrest. He was officially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd on May 29.

Derek Chauvin’s mugshot at Minnesota’s Hennepin County Jail. (Photo credit: SplashNews.com) 

A private autopsy report commissioned by Floyd’s family was released on June 1, and found that his death was a homicide from “asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain,” according to attorney Ben Crump in a statement to CNN. The new autopsy disputes a preliminary autopsy done by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minneapolis, which found “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” 

The independent autopsy report revealed that Floyd was essentially “dead on the scene” on May 25, Crump told the CNN. “The ambulance was his hearse,” the family’s attorney said to reporters on June 1.

Derek Chauvin’s mugshot after getting transferred to Minnesota’s only Level Five maximum-security prison. (Photo credit: Hennepin County Jail)

Floyd died after being restrained by Chauvin during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25. Video footage from the arrest showed Chauvin with his knee pinned down on Floyds neck before he died.