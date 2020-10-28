Kim, Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian Rock Tiny String Bikinis In Sexy Sister Pic On Private Island

Kim Kardashian shared the most epic sister pic with Kourtney and Khloe to Twitter following her 40th birthday getaway to a private island. Check out the trio in their sexy string bikinis.

Rain or shine, these sisters stick together. In a new photo that Kim Kardashian shared to Twitter, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off a sisterly moment with her older sister, Kourtney, and younger sister, Khloe. The snap, taken during Kim’s 40th birthday getaway, featured the trio posed-up in sexy string bikinis.

☀️ Girls just wanna have sun ☀️ pic.twitter.com/1jFfva1rrV — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2020

Kim rocked an olive green two-piece, while Kourtney and Khloe went for wild patterns. The Good American mogul, 36, fashioned a leopard print bikini and Kourtney donned a black and white, zebra print two-piece. The sisters looked amazing in their beachwear, and Kim captioned the photo, “girls just wanna have sun.” Following her extravagant trip, surrounded by family and friends who went through “2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine,” Kim shared a number of photos to social media chronicling the excursion.

Unfortunately, Kim’s snaps ended up getting the meme treatment. All over Twitter, people reposted Kim’s caption with photos from series like Lost, in which a group of strangers are stranded on a mysterious island following a deadly plane crash, Shutter Island, the 2010 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and so many more. Some people even made references to the failed Fyre Festival, an episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, and the interactive game Animal Crossing!

A number of the images were reposted with Kim’s original caption: “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.” The photos, however, come just before the latest KUWTK preview, in which Khloe revealed that she contracted the coronavirus in March.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” Khloe said in the new footage, which she filmed herself. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.” Khloe revealed that her symptoms were quite intense, suffering from “vomiting, shaking and hot and cold flashes.” The mother-of-one, who struggles with migraines, also confessed that the headaches she was dealing with were “the craziest” she’s ever had. In a final plea to fans, Khloe told viewers, in her own words, to take the virus seriously. “Let me tell you, that s**t is real,” she said.