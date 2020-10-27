See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Rocks High-Waisted Bikini On Kim’s Bday Trip & More Of Her Swimsuit Looks

Kourtney Kardashian
SplashNews
Kendall Jenner wears an orange bikini during a boat ride in Miami Beach,Florida.Kendall had lunch and later read a book. Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5134058 061219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, CANADA ** St Barts, - 51826651 "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie step out in St. Barts during their vacation on August 18, 2015. The group headed out on a boat to go parasailing. FameFlynet, Inc - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - +1 (818) 307-4813 Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 18 AUGUST 2015 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian relaxes at the pool and looks fashionable while staying at her friend Loren Ridinger's mega mansion in Miami. Kim wore a few different bikinis throughout the afteroon as she looked very glam on the beautiful property and even got a tan near a stone lion. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL167616 010410 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

Kourtney Kardashian had some fun in the sun, donning a hot, high-waisted bikini for her sister, Kim’s, 40th birthday getaway! Check out the sexy little number and more of her best swimsuit style!

Kourtney Kardashian proved, once again, that she is a total beach babe! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, took to her Instagram Story to document the tropical getaway she and her family took to celebrate her little sister, Kim‘s, 40th birthday! The entire trip looked so serene, and Kourt brought out her best beach style for the getaway.

The mother-of-three was captured on her Instagram story sporting a black and white, high-waisted bikini. Kourt looked like she had just gotten out of the water, as her hair was totally drenched. She also sported a pair of, what appeared to be, lake booties and toted a water bottle to stay hydrated. “Best week of my life,” she captioned the image. While fans loved this black and white bikini look on Kourt, the Poosh founder is no stranger to showing off her favorite swimwear style.

View this post on Instagram

night swimmer

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

On October 14, Kourtney showed her fans that she’s a real “night swimmer.” The stunner showed off a black string bikini in a carousel post that featured Kourtney going for a dip in a luxurious pool. Fortunately, the pool featured some lights underwater, so fans were able to get a glimpse of the type of swimsuit trend Kourtney was rocking for her nighttime excursion. Of course, that wasn’t Kourtney’s only other time showing off one of her favorite two-pieces.

View this post on Instagram

too hip to take a dip

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

During a family trip to an Idaho lake, Kourtney declared that she was “too hip to dip” in a September 9 Instagram post. In the snap, Kourt fashioned a bright pink bikini and lounged atop a boat. Kourtney also wore a blue bucket hat and soaked up all the rays of sunshine. Kourt couldn’t have looked better in the two-piece, and we can only imagine how relaxed she must have felt!

View this post on Instagram

lake ya

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

The lake actually served as the perfect backdrop for another post Kourtney made on August 17. In the above image, Kourtney opted out of a two piece and chose to go for the rare one-piece swimsuit, rocking the bright silver hue effortlessly. Kourt posed-up for the pic and looked model-ready in her swimsuit, donning a pair of sunglasses as her only accessory. “Lake ya,” she cheekily captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

hi beach 👋🏼

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Finally, one of Kourt’s absolute best swimsuit looks came during the summer. Kourtney took to her Instagram and shared the above photo, where she looked like she walked straight out of a catalogue and onto the beach! Kourt reclined on a set of steep stairs for the photo op, showing off her checker-patterned one-piece swimsuit with a matching little black bag. “Hi beach,” she captioned the image. We love checking out Kourt’s best swimwear style. And if you want to see more of the Kardashian and Jenner ladies in their best swimsuits, check out the gallery above!