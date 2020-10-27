Kourtney Kardashian Rocks High-Waisted Bikini On Kim’s Bday Trip & More Of Her Swimsuit Looks

Kourtney Kardashian had some fun in the sun, donning a hot, high-waisted bikini for her sister, Kim’s, 40th birthday getaway! Check out the sexy little number and more of her best swimsuit style!

Kourtney Kardashian proved, once again, that she is a total beach babe! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, took to her Instagram Story to document the tropical getaway she and her family took to celebrate her little sister, Kim‘s, 40th birthday! The entire trip looked so serene, and Kourt brought out her best beach style for the getaway.

The mother-of-three was captured on her Instagram story sporting a black and white, high-waisted bikini. Kourt looked like she had just gotten out of the water, as her hair was totally drenched. She also sported a pair of, what appeared to be, lake booties and toted a water bottle to stay hydrated. “Best week of my life,” she captioned the image. While fans loved this black and white bikini look on Kourt, the Poosh founder is no stranger to showing off her favorite swimwear style.

On October 14, Kourtney showed her fans that she’s a real “night swimmer.” The stunner showed off a black string bikini in a carousel post that featured Kourtney going for a dip in a luxurious pool. Fortunately, the pool featured some lights underwater, so fans were able to get a glimpse of the type of swimsuit trend Kourtney was rocking for her nighttime excursion. Of course, that wasn’t Kourtney’s only other time showing off one of her favorite two-pieces.

During a family trip to an Idaho lake, Kourtney declared that she was “too hip to dip” in a September 9 Instagram post. In the snap, Kourt fashioned a bright pink bikini and lounged atop a boat. Kourtney also wore a blue bucket hat and soaked up all the rays of sunshine. Kourt couldn’t have looked better in the two-piece, and we can only imagine how relaxed she must have felt!

The lake actually served as the perfect backdrop for another post Kourtney made on August 17. In the above image, Kourtney opted out of a two piece and chose to go for the rare one-piece swimsuit, rocking the bright silver hue effortlessly. Kourt posed-up for the pic and looked model-ready in her swimsuit, donning a pair of sunglasses as her only accessory. “Lake ya,” she cheekily captioned the image.

Finally, one of Kourt’s absolute best swimsuit looks came during the summer. Kourtney took to her Instagram and shared the above photo, where she looked like she walked straight out of a catalogue and onto the beach! Kourt reclined on a set of steep stairs for the photo op, showing off her checker-patterned one-piece swimsuit with a matching little black bag. “Hi beach,” she captioned the image. We love checking out Kourt’s best swimwear style. And if you want to see more of the Kardashian and Jenner ladies in their best swimsuits, check out the gallery above!