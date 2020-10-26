Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: How They’re Co-Parenting Their 3 Kids Since His Split With Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are still total pros at co-parenting, and a source close to the former couple shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife that their relationship has been ‘really easy.’

Circumstances at the Kardashian and Disick households are going incredibly well! Former couple Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Scott Disick, 37, have totally mastered the challenges of co-parenting during a global pandemic, and “have been spending more time together than ever,” a source close to the parents shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. The one-time couple’s relationship has gotten a lot better since Scott officially ended his three-year relationship with Sofia Richie, 22, in August.

Since his shocking split from the model, Scott has really been taking advantage of spending more time with Kourt and their kids. “They’ve used this time to really figure out how to co-parent best for themselves and the kids [Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5] and it’s surprisingly easier than ever for them during this time,” the source reiterated. Indeed, Kourt and Scott have definitely had time to ensure that their children are getting equal opportunities to be with each parent, and the former couple is adjusting to co-parenting in a pandemic incredibly well.

“They live extremely close by and especially ever since his split with Sofia, Kourtney has been letting him have the kids more and more,” the source continued. Scott has been spending a lot of time with his and Kourtney’s youngsters ever since he and Sofia officially ended their romance in August. The father-of-three has been spotted out and about with his kiddos, and his Instagram account has been flooded with adorable posts dedicated to his children.

But Kourtney and Scott are “not really on a strict schedule with the kids home so much either,” the source continued. “They communicate all day every day and if one of the kids wants to go to their dad’s or mom’s, they’re allowed to. It’s actually been really easy on them and they’re splitting the time up easily,” the source shared.

It’s been roughly two months since Scott and Sofia’s romance ended in August. The couple had dated since 2017, and though it seemed like they were over in May, the two got back together and officially ended their romance by August. Throughout these last few months, Kourtney and Scott have proven to their fans that their children are their top priority. But since Scott and Sofia’s relationship ended, Kourt has been seen out with Scott and the former couple’s kids quite often. These sightings, however, simply confirm to fans that the former couple has a strong parenting partnership, and their children’s wellbeing will always come first.

HollywoodLife reached out to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s reps for comment.