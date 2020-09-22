Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids Then & Now: See Her Adorable Little Ones Through The Years

Kourtney Kardashian’s kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 — have grown up right before our eyes! Now, we’re taking a look back at their astonishing transformations. See pics of the three kiddos then and now!

They’re getting so big! We can’t believe that over the course of the last decade, fans and devoted viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians have watched Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Scott Disick‘s, 37, kids grow up right before our eyes. Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5, are looking more and more like their famous parents every single day, and it’s been such a joy to watch them come into their own, develop their personalities, and enjoy being kids!

But given just how much time has passed, we felt it only right to take a look back at how much the trio has matured. A lot has happened in the last decade and these kids have changed so much! Check out the below then and now photos of Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick!

Mason Disick, 10

Mason is Kourtney and Scott’s first son. Born on December 14, 2009, he absolutely changed his parents’ world! In fact, on her eldest’s 10th birthday, Kourt took to Instagram and shared the most touching birthday tribute. “Happiest tenth birthday to the boy who changed my heart forever. No one is cooler or sweeter than you,” she shared on the social media platform.

From the first and for a time only Kar-Jenner grandchild to now, Mason has become quite the social media aficionado. He’s regularly on TikTok and loves to show off his dance moves on the platform. Mason even has fun with his famous mom, and her new BFF, Addison Rae, on the site. The trio often make fun dance videos and they look so happy when creating them! More recently, Kourt and her little man enjoyed some time soaking up the sun in Colorado.

Penelope Disick, 8

Kourt and Scott’s second child was born on July 8, 2012. Penelope is the former couple’s baby girl and they absolutely dote on her. In fact, on her eighth birthday, Scott referred to Penelope as his “savior and heart.” Penelope and her dad are very close, and she recently cozied-up to her proud papa for a selfie, where he called her “Peep.” How sweet is that?!

Of course, Penelope has a very special bond with her mom. And Kourtney is instilling so much confidence and self-esteem into her little girl. On May 4, the mother-of-three shared a sweet tribute to her daughter, where she reminded Penelope to “love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved.”

Reign Disick, 5

Finally, there’s Kourt and Scott’s youngest kiddo, Reign! Five years after welcoming Mason into the world, the former couple got quite the surprise when Reign was born on the exact same day as Mason five years prior! Reign is truly the apple of his mom’s eye, and for years she’s uplifted him to be his most authentic self — even defending his long hair!

But recently, Reign hit a major milestone in his life and got his signature long locks buzzed off in exchange for a buzzcut. It was a very emotional moment for Kourt, who saw her little boy embrace a whole new side of himself. Fans, however, will always rest assured that long hair, or no hair, Kourt and Scott will love their youngest with all of their hearts!