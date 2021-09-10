Exclusive

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Kiss & Are Caught In Full ‘PDA’ Mode At Halloween Horror Nights

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
twoeyephotos/MEGA
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker leaving Venice, Italy - 31 Aug 2021
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker kicked off ‘spooky season’ with a PDA-filled trip to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios, an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.

Love is in the air at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, and that’s because Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and Travis Barker, 45, were there! The lovebirds celebrated the start of “spooky season” at the theme park’s annual Halloween Horror Nights on Thursday (Sept. 9), and as always, it was a memorable outing for the superstar couple. “To say they were having a romantic date night would be quite the understatement,” an eyewitness EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Kourtney’s 11-year-old son Mason Disick joined the couple for the outing, the eyewitness said. Travis’ daughter Alabama Barker, 15, and his son Landon Barker, 17, were there too, and they each documented some of the night out on Alabama’s Instagram Stories and on Landon’s TikTok page. See some of that cute footage below!

As expected, Kourtney and Travis packed on some PDA before they went into Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House maze, as Mason stayed outside with a bodyguard. “Travis and Kourt embraced, with him holding her close, holding her hand, and grabbing her behind, headed to the Hill House maze,” the eyewitness told HL. “She got scared a few times and she tackled herself into his arms; nothing scared him. They were snuggling throughout,” they added.

Following the maze, Kourtney took her eldest child to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park, the eyewitness said. Afterwards, the POOSH founder left Mason with a bodyguard at the concession line while she and her Blink-182 drummer beau sneaked in a little more PDA at the Pandora’s Box maze. “Travis immediately start making out with her, grabbing her butt, acting like high school kids while going through the maze.” The eyewitness also told HL that only a few park visitors recognized the stars, and it was because they were surrounded by Universal Studios employees and their bodyguard.

@landonbarkerr

Legendary tok right here #fyp

♬ Shower – Becky G

Kourtney and Travis have been jetting off to a number of destinations as of late, including to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they were caught romantically smooching in the pool. That trip marked Travis’ first time on an airplane since his traumatic plane crash accident in 2008. The rocker had preciously vowed to never fly again, but thanks to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Travis found the courage to overcome his fears.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker (Photo: twoeyephotos/MEGA)

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” Travis said in a recent interview with NYLON magazine. “She’s definitely that for me,” he added of Kourtney. “I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”