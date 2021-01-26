Travis Barker Returns From Getaway With Kourtney Kardashian & Steps Out With Son, 17, In Malibu

Travis Barker was spotted enjoying time with his son Landon at a Malibu beach in his first public outing since making headlines for spending time with reported new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in Palm Springs.

Travis Barker, 45, got in a little family time on Jan. 25 when he walked around Malibu with his son Landon, 17, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 45. It was the Blink 182 drummer’s first public outing since he enjoyed a getaway in Palm Springs with Kourtney Kardashian, 41, whom he is reportedly dating. He wore a black graphic T-shirt, black pants, and a black knit hat during the beach outing and Landon chose a comfortable-looking black graphic hoodie and jeans. Check out the pics of Travis and Landon HERE!

The doting father also wore a black graphic face mask to protect himself and others from the COVID-19 pandemic as he walked beside the look-alike teen. He also paired his look with black sneakers that included black laces and white soles. Landon wore white sneakers with dark laces.

Travis and Landon’s outing comes after the artist has been making major headlines for his new reported relationship with Kourtney. The two have been friends for years but it recently turned into dating, according to one source. “

Kourtney and Travis are in Palm Springs together. They’re staying with Kim [Kardashian] and the rest of her family at least through the weekend,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Jan. 24. “They’ve been together now for about a month or two. It’s still pretty new. There is a lot of chemistry between those two. They’ve hooked up a lot over the years, but right now they’re dating.”

Kourtney and Travis have been seen out and about together numerous times over the past few years, always prompting romance rumors. Before their latest getaway, they hung out for a workout at her Calabasas estate in Sept. 2020 and also enjoyed an ice cream date with their kids in 2018. When asked about the romance rumors in Dec. 2018, Travis’ ex and mother of his kids, Shanna, revealed that she doesn’t know whether or not there’s truth to them.

“I kind of stay out of his love life. I care about him and I love him and he’s the father of my children. If we’re not together, I hope that he finds someone that fulfills him and makes him happy,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us. “I think he deserves happiness just like everybody. They say they’re just really good friends, but if there’s more to it — whatever makes him happy and will make him a better father, I’m all for.”