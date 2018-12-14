Is Travis Barker Dating Kourtney Kardashian? Ex Shanna Moakler Reveals What’s Really Going On

Are Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian actually an item or just friends? Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that she hopes he finds someone that ‘makes him happy!’

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been seen out and about together multiple times, and while Kourtney has denied that they are anything more than friends, are they romantically involved or not? Shanna Moakler, Travis’ ex wife, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY all that she knows about the dating rumors’ validity. “I don’t know,” she revealed. “I kind of stay out of his love life. I care about him and I love him and he’s the father of my children. If we’re not together, I hope that he finds someone that fulfills him and makes him happy.”

But while she’s uncertain whether there is a romance between Kourtney and Travis is happening or not, if it is, Shanna is in complete support. “I think he deserves happiness just like everybody,” Shanna added. “They say they’re just really good friends, but if there’s more to it — whatever makes him happy and will make him a better father, I’m all for.”

When it comes down to it, Shanna and Travis are still extremely close friends. “Travis and I, no matter what our differences are, our main goal is our children and to raise them to be strong, happy, healthy, confident adults,” she continued. We reported earlier how Scott Disick is a little bothered by pics of Barker and Kourtney’s pics together. “Travis and Kourtney are very flirty when they’re together but she swears they’re just really good friends,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not everyone believes her though, Scott is very suspicious that there could be something going on between them on the down low. He gets riled up when he sees pictures of them hanging out, it bugs him because he feels like Kourtney’s hiding something from him. He grills her over it all the time, he still wants to know every move she makes, but she just laughs it off.” We’ll keep you posted on Travis and Kourtney’s ongoing friendship. In the meantime, check out all of Travis’ photos in our gallery above.