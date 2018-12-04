Scott Disick ‘Riled Up’ Over Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Flirty Friendship

Scott Disick is feeling suspicious over his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s flirty friendship with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker and he’s bothered by how close they are.

Scott Disick, 35, may no longer be romantically involved with Kourtney Kardashian, 39, but it turns out he still gets upset over her close relationships with other guys, including Blink 182 member Travis Barker, 43. Although the two are just friends, Scott feels Kourtney and Travis’ flirty nature could mean there’s something more going on and he’s not handling it too well. “Travis and Kourtney are very flirty when they’re together but she swears they’re just really good friends,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not everyone believes her though, Scott is very suspicious that there could be something going on between them on the down low. He gets riled up when he sees pictures of them hanging out, it bugs him because he feels like Kourtney’s hiding something from him. He grills her over it all the time, he still wants to know every move she makes, but she just laughs it off.”

Scott’s not the only one with the suspicious thoughts about Kourtney and Travis. The duo reignited months long dating rumors when they were seen getting ice cream together with their kids on Dec. 2. Although they haven’t confirmed anything, since it’s the first time both of them are single at the same time in a while, it’s very possible things could go to the next level so it’s understandable that Scott would be weary.

Scott’s feelings about Kourtney come when he’s in his own serious relationship with 20-year-old Sofia Richie. Things have seemed to be going well with the couple and Sofia’s even spent more than one occasion around Kourtney, but Scott’s forever bond with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star due to their three kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, is something that always seems to remain. Kourtney has been single since breaking up with her previous longtime love Younes Bendjima in the summer so it will be interesting to see where her love life goes from here!