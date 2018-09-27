Kourtney Kardashian Enjoys Church Date With Travis Barker: Should New Beau Luka Sabatt Be Worried?

Well, this is one interesting pair! Kourtney Kardashian stepped out for a church date with Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker on Sept. 26. Are they an item?

Name a stranger combo, we’ll wait! Reality star Kourtney Kardashian, 39, was seen out with punk rocker Travis Barker, 42, On Sept. 26. The Blink 182 drummer was seen arriving to an evening Hillsong Church service with Kourt. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star drove them to the service in her Aston Martin, while the musician rode passenger seat. Travis’ endless tattoos were on full display as he arrived with Kourtney, who was dressed in all black. Just one week before, the pair were photographed leaving Crossroads Kitchen vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. These two have been spending quite a lot of time together!

Perhaps this friendship isn’t so random after all, though. Kourtney and Travis are Calabasas neighbors, and have actually known each other for years! The two stars live down the street from each other in the same gated community, according to E Online. It’s the same neighborhood where Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also has a home!

Following her breakup with Younes Bendjima, is Kourtney playing the field? When she’s not kicking it with Travis, Kourt has been spending time with her rumored boyfriend Luka Sabbat, 20. The pair were spotted getting a bite to eat with friends at the Crossroads vegan restaurant in Los Angeles, on Sept. 26, and after munching, they left in the same car! Even before then, the two shared a hot date, when they were seen getting super handsy and cuddly during dinner at The Nice Guy on Sept. 15. Luka may not be old enough to drink yet, but that’s not stopping Kourt from pursuing him!

It probably never could have worked between Travis and Kourtney anyway! HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY why the star prefers to date younger guys! “Kourtney really doesn’t feel like she’s almost 40, she’s actually feeling younger than she has in years. She’s never felt sexier or more in control and dating younger guys just adds to her feeling of empowerment. Right now Kourtney just wants to have fun, she’s got young energy and honestly questions whether a guy her own age could even keep up with her,” a source close to the reality star told HL.