Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Loves Dating Younger Men Like Luka Sabbat: A Guy Her Age Could Never Keep Up

Kourtney Kardashian has a new boy toy with Luka Sabbat, who at age 20 is nearly half her age. We’ve got details on why she’s going after guys who are so much younger than her.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, proved her cougar ways when she dated 25-year-old Algerian model Younes Bendjima for 15 months. The pair broke up in August and the mother of three wasted no time in replacing him…with an even younger model! She was spotted on a hot date on Sept. 15 with 20-year-old model Luka Sabbat. The two were getting super handsy and cuddly between their dinner at The Nice Guy before moving on to the Chateau Marmont. Even though he’s not even old enough to legally drink yet, Kourt is unfazed because she doesn’t think guys her age could handle her.

“Kourtney really doesn’t feel like she’s almost 40, she’s actually feeling younger than she has in years. She’s never felt sexier or more in control and dating younger guys just adds to her feeling of empowerment. Right now Kourtney just wants to have fun, she’s got young energy and honestly questions whether a guy her own age could even keep up with her,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kourtney started dating Scott when she was still in her twenties. She doesn’t regret anything because she has her beautiful kids thanks to that relationship, but she does feel like she missed out on a lot. Dating all these younger guys is Kourtney’s way of making up for lost time,” our insider adds. Kourtney ended her nine year relationship with Scott Disick for good in July of 2015.

The last girl that Luka was linked to was 17-year-old model Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, 52, so he’s really willing to swing older or younger. It’s kind of weird that he’s actually closer in age to Kourtney’s oldest son Mason, who is eight, than he is to the brunette beauty. Maybe she’s trying to compete with ex Scott, 35, who is also dating a 20-year-old. He’s been with girlfriend Sofia Richie for almost a year now and the two are really happy together. Who knows, maybe the same thing will work out for Kourtney and Luka. Kourt’s ex Younes seems to think it’s all just for publicity, posting an Instagram message on Sept. 18 about the “fake love” they’re displaying.