Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Dating: Both Vacation In Palm Springs — See Pics

Kourtney Kardashian is moving on! The reality star is dating ‘Blink-182’s Travis Barker, and the pair are even both vacationing in Palm Springs.

There’s a new man in Kourtney Kardashian’s life! The reality star is dating Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXLUSIVELY. “Kourtney and Travis are in Palm Springs together. They’re staying with Kim [Kardashian] and the rest of her family at least through the weekend. They’ve been together now for about a month or two,” the insider explained, adding, “It’s still pretty new. There is a lot of chemistry between those two. They’ve hooked up a lot over the years, but right now they’re dating.”

It comes amid social media posts, which show both Kourtney and Travis in Palm Springs. On January 23, the mom-of-three took to Instagram to share a snap of her family’s luxe vacation home in the ritzy Californian city. She cryptically captioned the post, which featured a photo of the pool at sunset and at night, with a series of emojis. Meanwhile, Travis took to his Instagram Story to post a picture of the exact same poolside view during the day. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Travis dropped a rose emoji in the comments section of Kourt’s January 21 Instagram selfie, which showed her posing in her wardrobe.

Kourtney and Travis have been friends for years, and their relationship has long been a topic of curiosity for fans. Many have wondered whether there was something more behind their hangouts, which often involved their children, back in 2018 and 2019. At the time, a source told HL the pair were just friends. "Travis and Kourtney are very flirty when they're together but she swears they're just really good friends," a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HL in Dec. 2018.