Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Rumored Fling Travis Barker For Intense Workout – See Pic

Travis Barker joined one of Kourtney Kardashian’s famous morning workouts at her Calabasas mansion! The Blink 182 drummer even got a shout-out on the Poosh blogger’s Instagram Story.

Travis Barker, 44, made a cameo on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram Story — well, sort of! The Blink 182 drummer decided to join Kourtney, along with a few other friends, for a workout at her Calabasas estate on Sept. 23. While Kourtney didn’t share a video or photo of the rock star, she did tag his Instagram handle (@travisbarker) over a cup of green juice by their other workout buddies’ beverages, reserved for Harry Hudson and JJ Corsini.

We love seeing the dynamic duo back again! Kourtney and Travis’s friendship has been a topic of curiosity of fans, many of whom have wondered if there was something more behind their hangouts in 2018 and 2019. Kourtney and Travis’s children have even had playdates together! At the time, we learned that their relationship was strictly platonic.

“Travis and Kourtney are very flirty when they’re together but she swears they’re just really good friends,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Dec. 2018. However, the source did add, “Not everyone believes her though, Scott [Disick] is very suspicious that there could be something going on between them on the down low. He gets riled up when he sees pictures of them hanging out, it bugs him because he feels like Kourtney’s hiding something from him. He grills her over it all the time, he still wants to know every move she makes, but she just laughs it off.” Travis also clarified to People at the 2019 iHeartMusic Awards that he’s “just friends” with the E! star despite “lov[ing] her to death.”

It’s unclear if Travis has worked out with Kourtney before, but the Poosh blogger did seem to name drop the drummer in her workout video with Addison Rae on Aug. 3. The video gave a glimpse at Addison and Kourtney’s daily workouts together — called “Kamp Kourtney” — at the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s Calabasas mansion. During the video, Kourtney revealed that one of their friends, simply referred to as “Travis,” also joins their morning workouts from time to time!

“Travis is another one of our camp members,” Kourtney said in the video, while enjoying avocado smoothies with Addison and Harry. Addison then teased, “Yeah, but he’s never here.” The BFFs didn’t elaborate which Travis they were talking about, though, since Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott is also close to the KarJenner family.