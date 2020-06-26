Addison Rae: 5 Things To Know About The TikTok Star, 19, Who Is Kourtney Kardashian’s New BFF

Addison Rae has been making a number of appearances with Kourtney Kardashian and even her kids on TikTok! As the 19-year-old’s popularity swells, here are five things you should know about the social media star!

Kourtney Kardashian has a new BFF and her name is Addison Rae! The 19-year-old social media sensation is something of a TikTok queen, who has been posting a number of clips and even appears in a few of Kourtney’s TikTok videos, recreating some iconic moments from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. So who is this young phenom taking social media by storm? Here are five things you should know about Addison Rae!

1) She’s a major TikTok star. Addison moved to Los Angeles and joined the TikTok community in July 2019. Since then, she’s uploaded what appear to be hundreds of TikTok videos and has amassed a following of over 47 million TikTok users! Her videos range from hilarious lip syncs to popular songs and impressive dance videos. More recently, she’s been partnering up with Kourtney, who makes a few appearances on Addison’s TikTok account!

2) Addison used to be a dancer. Prior to pursuing TikTok, Addison was all about dance! She grew up in Lafayette, LA and attended Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport. Although Addison left Louisiana for Los Angeles, her dancing talents still shine through all over her TikTok account!

3) She’s basically Kourtney Kardashian’s new BFF. Addison has appeared in a number of Kourtney’s TikTok videos, including one from June 22 where the two women recreated the scene where Kourtney discussed “cry myself to sleep every night” as she received egg-freezing shots in a previous KUWTK episode! In another video, Addison and Kourtney confirmed their ‘bestie’ status by doing a choreographed dance. Addison has also appeared in a TikTok video with Mason, where the two showed off their dance moves!

4) Addison is part of The Hype House. Addison joined The Hype House in December 2019, which includes roughly 20 burgeoning Gen Z social media stars — Addison among them. The group has been described by outlets like The New York Times as a collaborative content house. It’s a major phenomenon that allows content creators to live together and make videos in closer proximity with fast turnaround.

5) The TikTok star is signed with a talent agency. Addison signed with WME in January 2020. She’s among some pretty famous company, including Amy Schumer, Hugh Jackman, John Krasinski, and more stars represented by the organization.