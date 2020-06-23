Kourtney Kardashian Mocks One Of Her Famous ‘KUWTK’ Scenes With Pal Addison Rae In New TikTok

The KarJenners are not shy about poking fun at themselves, and Kourtney Kardashian was the latest to do just that in her newest TikTok video!

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, is totally the new queen of TikTok! In her latest video, she teamed up with TikTok star, Addison Rae, 19, to reenact a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the clip, Kourtney mimics her own self saying, “I mean, I feel fine, I just cry myself to sleep every night.” Meanwhile, Addison portrays Kourt’s pal, Larsa Pippen, who responds, “Yeah, that’s totally normal.”

Of course, taken out of context, this clip makes absolutely NO sense! However, KUWTK fans will remember that the conversation between Kourtney and Larsa actually took place when Kourtney was going through the process of freezing her eggs. This meant she was injecting herself with hormones, which, understandably, led to mood swings. See the full, actual clip (which aired during season 15 in 2018) here:

Recently, Kourtney has been spending quite a bit of time with Addison, who is one of the most well-known TikTok stars. The pair filmed a workout video for Kourtney’s website, Poosh, together, and have created a few other TikTok videos, as well. On June 21, they rocked matching, oversized t-shirts to perform a dance together on the video platform, and fans went wild!

Meanwhile, Kourtney has also been making headlines for spending quite a bit of time with her ex, Scott Disick, recently. Scott broke up from his longtime girlfriend, Sofia Richie, in May. Since then, he’s gone on two vacations with Kourtney and their three kids. Fans even noticed that Kourt was wearing one of Scott’s flannel shirts in a photo from the family’s recent trip to Wyoming!

Although Scott cheated on Kourtney, leading to their breakup in 2015, fans are still holding out hope that these two might get back together. After all, Scott has majorly shaped up in the five years since the pair’s split, and has stepped up as a dad to Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. However, so far, there’s been no confirmation that the exes are back together romantically.